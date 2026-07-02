UK EV Charging Postcode Lottery: Why Can't You Charge Your Electric Car at Home? (2026)

The UK's push towards widespread electric vehicle (EV) adoption is facing a significant hurdle: on-street charging infrastructure. While the energy secretary, Ed Miliband, advocates for the installation of charging gullies to connect electric cars parked on streets, the reality is a complex web of local council objections and red tape. This issue highlights the challenges of implementing innovative solutions and the need for a more streamlined approach to urban infrastructure development.

A Postcode Lottery

The problem is particularly acute in London, where the highest concentration of electric cars and households without off-street parking exist. Councils like Westminster and Hackney are notably resistant to the installation of charging gullies, citing concerns over safety, maintenance, and aesthetics. This resistance creates a postcode lottery, where some drivers can easily access on-street charging while others are left without viable options.

The Economics of Charging

The economic incentives for on-street charging are clear. Public chargers carry a 20% VAT rate, whereas charging at home can be done at a 5% rate. However, the lack of access to off-street parking for 9.3 million households makes it difficult for them to take advantage of this cost-saving measure. This disparity in access to cheaper energy highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to EV charging infrastructure.

Overcoming Barriers

Charging gully manufacturers like Kerbo Charge, Gul-e, Pavecross, and ACO argue that their products can safely and aesthetically integrate charging solutions into urban environments. However, the process of securing local authority approval remains a significant hurdle. Michael Goulden, co-founder of Kerbo Charge, acknowledges the varying levels of cooperation from different councils, emphasizing the need for further streamlining.

Council Concerns and Responsibilities

Councils' primary concerns revolve around maintenance, liability, and accessibility. The fear of trip hazards and electric shock risks is a valid one, but it should not be an insurmountable barrier. The removal of planning permission requirements is a step in the right direction, but street works licences, controlled by councils, still pose a challenge. Adam Dolphin, director of Gul-e, suggests that these processes are not intentional barriers but rather a result of varying council procedures.

Looking Ahead

The UK's journey towards a greener future hinges on the ability to overcome these local obstacles. The government's role in facilitating a more efficient and accessible on-street charging infrastructure is crucial. By addressing the concerns of councils and providing the necessary support, the UK can ensure that the benefits of electric vehicles are available to all, regardless of their postcode.