UK Holidaymakers: What You Need to Know About Airport Delays and New Border Checks (2026)

The travel chaos caused by the Entry Exit System (EES) is a pressing issue for UK holidaymakers, according to Yvonne Moynihan, the UK boss of budget airline Wizz Air. With the summer holidays approaching, the potential for jet fuel supply issues and cancellations looms large, prompting a need for careful planning and realistic expectations from travellers. Moynihan's advice to arrive at European airports three hours before departure is a practical response to the delays caused by EES, which requires travellers to register fingerprints and undergo lengthy passport control checks.

The EES, implemented across the Schengen free movement zone, has been a double-edged sword. While it aims to enhance border security, it has inadvertently caused significant disruptions for travellers. Since its introduction in October, almost 80 million entries and exits have been registered, with 35,000 refusals of entry recorded. The system's complexity and the varying implementation across European countries have led to inconsistent experiences for travellers.

Moynihan's personal experience in Mallorca highlights the unpredictability of EES. While some airports have managed to maintain seamless travel, others have been plagued by long queues. The impact of EES is particularly pronounced at 'usual hotspots' such as Spain, Portugal, and France, where travellers have reported waits of up to three and a half hours. This has led to missed flights and a general sense of uncertainty among travellers.

The European Commission, however, maintains that EES is functioning well at most border crossing points. They argue that the system is designed to be efficient and that delays are often caused by other factors, such as the time it takes to register biometric information (around a minute). Despite this, the Commission acknowledges the need for member states to ensure proper implementation and provide adequate border staffing.

The situation is further complicated by the upcoming summer peak, when passenger volumes are expected to increase significantly. ACI Europe, a trade body for airports, predicts that the situation will 'deteriorate further' and 'become unmanageable' as the summer holidays approach. This has led to calls for more countries to suspend EES checks during the peak period, as Portugal has already announced the deployment of 360 additional border officers for airports in July.

Moynihan's advice to travellers is pragmatic and realistic. She recommends arriving at the airport three hours before departure, allowing for potential delays before and after the flight. For those with connecting flights, she suggests allowing 'a number of hours' between flights to account for border queues. These recommendations reflect the challenges faced by travellers and the need for flexibility in the face of unpredictable delays.

Despite the challenges posed by EES, Moynihan remains optimistic. She believes that the system has improved since its initial teething issues and glitches, and she is confident that suppliers have adapted to the new requirements. However, she also acknowledges the potential for future fare increases if oil prices remain high, as carriers like Wizz Air may need to save costs in other areas. Overall, her advice to travellers is to 'book with confidence' and to be prepared for the potential disruptions caused by EES.

In conclusion, the EES has introduced a new layer of complexity to international travel, particularly for UK holidaymakers. While it aims to enhance security, it has also created significant challenges for travellers, leading to delays, missed flights, and a sense of uncertainty. As the summer holidays approach, travellers must carefully plan their journeys, allowing for potential delays and being prepared for the unexpected. The travel industry, including airlines and airports, must continue to adapt and address the issues caused by EES to ensure a smoother travel experience for all.