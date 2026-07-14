UK Mosques on High Alert: Lockdown Drills & Security Measures Against Anti-Muslim Attacks (2026)

The UK's Muslim community is facing a growing wave of anti-Muslim attacks, prompting a critical response from the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB). The council has released a comprehensive security and preparedness framework, urging mosques and community centers to take proactive measures. This guidance comes in the wake of a series of incidents, including attacks on Muslim homes and the recent racist riots in Belfast, which have heightened fears among the community.

The MCB's framework emphasizes the need for mosques to strengthen their security posture. It recommends appointing dedicated safety leads, conducting thorough security assessments, and identifying potential blind spots in CCTV coverage. By addressing these vulnerabilities, mosques can better protect themselves against threats such as vandalism, intimidation, and targeted hostility.

One of the key aspects of the guidance is the focus on building strong relationships with local authorities, police forces, and the wider community. The MCB believes that fostering these connections can lead to faster and more effective responses during incidents. By working closely with neighbors, local businesses, and other faith groups, mosques can create a supportive environment that helps mitigate the impact of potential attacks.

Wajid Akhter, the MCB secretary general, highlights the ongoing concerns within the community. He draws attention to the dehumanizing rhetoric targeting ethnic minorities, immigrants, and Muslims, which has contributed to a sense of heightened anxiety and vulnerability. Akhter also points to the recent riots in Southampton and Belfast, fueled by knife crime tragedies, as examples of how some politicians and media outlets exploit these incidents to stoke racist and Islamophobic sentiments.

The anonymous survey conducted by the MCB after the Northern Ireland disorder revealed the profound fear and anxiety experienced by Muslim communities. One respondent described living in a constant state of worry, fearing that their mosque could be attacked while they sleep. Another mentioned the terrifying behavior of young men going door-to-door, targeting foreigners, and the support received from a passerby who helped a Muslim hijabi woman escape racists.

Akhter emphasizes that the guidance is not merely about physical security measures. It aims to empower communities by fostering vigilance, building strong local relationships, and establishing effective response structures. By taking these proactive steps, the Muslim community can better protect itself and send a powerful message of resilience and unity.