UK Slashes Global Nature Funding: 89 Countries Lose Support for Biodiversity Projects (2026)

The UK's commitment to global nature protection is facing a significant challenge as the Darwin Initiative, a longstanding fund, is being drastically cut back. This decision, which affects at least 89 countries, including many in Africa, central Asia, and Latin America, has sparked concern among conservationists and experts. The initiative, established in 1992, has been a crucial program for supporting wildlife, improving livelihoods, and addressing climate change in vulnerable regions. However, the cuts threaten to undermine these efforts and set back global biodiversity goals.

Andrew Terry, ZSL's Director of Conservation and Policy, highlights the potential consequences, stating that the reduction in funding and eligibility for 89 countries will leave locally led organizations without vital support. This is particularly concerning as these organizations are at the forefront of protecting communities from climate and ecosystem breakdown. Catherine Weller, from Fauna & Flora, emphasizes the importance of local engagement in conservation, suggesting that the affected regions are home to people who are nature's greatest champions.

The Darwin Initiative's history is notable, having been initiated by Prime Minister John Major at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, which led to significant environmental agreements. Its projects have included fire reduction in Indonesian peatlands and the establishment of Bhutan's national botanical garden. Interestingly, some countries, like Brazil and Indonesia, will still be eligible for funding, indicating a potential bias in the selection process.

The UK's international aid budget cuts and the decision to stop supporting G20 countries with aid have raised concerns. The UK's spy chiefs had previously warned of the national security risks associated with ecosystem collapse, including food price hikes and migration. Despite this, the cuts to climate finance and the Darwin Initiative continue, with the UK's foreign secretary emphasizing a moral purpose in global aid.

The Campaign for Nature's Adrian Gahan criticizes the UK's reneging on commitments, arguing that protecting rainforests and oceans in the Global South is vital for everyone's well-being. The emphasis on private sector involvement in aid also faces criticism from civil society organizations.

In conclusion, the Darwin Initiative's reduction poses a significant challenge to global conservation efforts. The UK's decision to cut funding and eligibility raises questions about the effectiveness of its aid strategy and the potential consequences for biodiversity and national security. As the world grapples with the climate crisis, these cuts may have far-reaching implications, underscoring the need for a reevaluation of global aid policies and their impact on vulnerable ecosystems and communities.