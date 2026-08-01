UK Surf Foiler Charges the Flats With DIY Towing Robot (2026)

The world of surfing is witnessing a fascinating evolution, and I'm here to dive into a unique innovation that's making waves, quite literally! The sport has seen its fair share of game-changers, from the introduction of big-wave towing in the '90s to the more recent advent of foil boards. But what happens when you combine the two? You get a thrilling, DIY adventure that's taking the surfing community by storm.

The challenge of small-wave surfing has always been a tricky one, and the need for a skilled ski operator has been a constant. Enter the 'tow boogie' or eTows, a clever solution that's as innovative as it is controversial. These radio-controlled watercraft are designed to tow surfers, specifically foil boarders, without the need for a human driver. It's a concept that has the potential to revolutionize the sport, but it's also raising eyebrows and questions.

What caught my attention was the ingenuity of UK surf enthusiast James Dixon, who took matters into his own hands, quite literally. Dixon, a YouTuber with a passion for foiling, has created his own version of the eTow, a DIY project that's as impressive as it is intriguing. In his latest video, he showcases the third iteration of his homemade tow boogie, a testament to his dedication and creativity.

Dixon's creation is a marvel of customization. He's repurposed a wing foil board, adding features like adjustable battery boxes, motors on tracks, and easily swappable masts and props. This level of customization allows him to fine-tune his setup for the perfect ride. What I find particularly brilliant is his approach to testing and refining. He plans to spend the summer tweaking one setting at a time, a methodical process that ensures he finds the optimal configuration for smooth, clean waves.

This DIY approach to surfing technology is not just a fun project; it's a reflection of a broader trend. Surfing, like many sports, is becoming increasingly high-tech, with enthusiasts embracing innovation to enhance their experiences. From advanced board designs to wave-generating machines, the sport is evolving rapidly. However, the DIY aspect adds a unique twist, empowering individuals to contribute to this technological evolution.

In my opinion, Dixon's project is a fascinating intersection of surfing, technology, and personal creativity. It challenges the traditional boundaries of the sport and invites us to consider the future of surfing. Will we see a surge of DIY surfing innovations? How will these impact the professional scene? These are questions that excite and intrigue me, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for this wave of DIY surf tech.