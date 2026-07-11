Ultima Series: Richard Garriott's Plan to Reclaim His RPG Legacy from EA (2026)

Richard Garriott, the renowned game designer, astronaut, and owner of a medieval fortress in Texas, has embarked on an intriguing legal journey to reclaim his beloved Ultima series from Electronic Arts (EA). In a recent revelation, Garriott expressed his frustration with EA's handling of the Ultima franchise, which he sold to the company in the 1990s. He plans to take back the series, leveraging an obscure copyright law that allows the original creator to reclaim their work after 35 years.

Garriott's strategy is both clever and unconventional. While he acknowledges that EA retains the trademark for Ultima, he aims to create a new game under a different brand, effectively sidestepping the legal complexities. This approach allows him to revive the series without directly challenging EA's ownership. Garriott's decision to use this legal loophole is a testament to his resourcefulness and determination to bring back the Ultima series, which has not had a mainline entry since 1999.

The game designer's history with EA is a fascinating one. In 1992, he sold his studio, Origin Systems, to EA for a substantial $30 million. This financial windfall enabled Garriott to pursue his passions, including space travel and the construction of his medieval fortress. However, the story took an unexpected turn when a magician stole six figures from him, adding a layer of intrigue to his already colorful life.

Garriott's character and eccentric personality have been a driving force behind his success and unique choices. As he prepares for an upcoming appearance at Dragon Con in Atlanta, fans eagerly await his insights into the future of the Ultima series. With his legal maneuverings and personal interests, Garriott continues to captivate the gaming community, leaving them curious about the potential revival of a classic franchise.