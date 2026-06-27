Unbelievable Story: Man's Apartment Turned Crime Scene, Leading to Devastating Losses (2026)

It’s a story that sounds like it was ripped from a particularly grim thriller, but for one Perth man, it’s a devastating reality. Troy Coward, an actor whose resume boasts appearances in numerous films, found himself living a narrative far more horrifying than any script he’d ever encountered. His investment property in East Perth became the chilling epicenter of a brutal murder in December 2012, an event that has since plunged him into a protracted battle for justice and compensation.

The Unthinkable Discovery

What makes this situation particularly harrowing is the timeline of events. The murder itself, a violent act involving a shooting and the subsequent dismemberment of the victim, Stephen Cookson, by Aaron Carlino, occurred in Coward's apartment. However, the true horror remained hidden. Carlino, in a chilling attempt to cover his tracks, cleaned the premises. Coward, unaware of the ghastly events that had transpired, took possession of the apartment and even undertook renovations, unknowingly tidying up a crime scene. Personally, I think the sheer audacity of such a cleanup before the discovery is almost unfathomable. It speaks to a level of calculated deception that is deeply unsettling.

When Forensics Becomes Destruction

The discovery of the victim's remains, a severed head washing ashore on Rottnest Island in January 2013, triggered a massive police investigation. This is where Coward's ordeal truly escalated. His apartment, once a valuable investment, was transformed into a three-month forensic crime scene. From my perspective, the aftermath of such an investigation is often overlooked. The police, in their meticulous pursuit of evidence, employed chemicals like luminol, which, while essential for detecting blood, left the property saturated. Coward recounts how blinds were ripped out, doors were damaged, mirrors shattered, and the carpet was ruined by carcinogenic chemicals and ink. The extent of the damage, as described, paints a picture of a space utterly devastated. What many people don't realize is that the tools of justice can, inadvertently, become instruments of destruction for innocent property owners.

The Lingering Health Crisis

The true tragedy, however, unfolded after the police returned the keys. Coward and his housemate began experiencing severe health issues – rashes, respiratory problems, and eye irritations – which they firmly believe were a direct result of the toxic residue left behind. A forensic cleaner’s assessment that the apartment was unsafe for habitation underscores the severity of the situation. In my opinion, this is where the system failed most profoundly. Handing back the keys without a clear sign-off on habitability, especially after using such potent chemicals, is a gross oversight. It raises a deeper question about the responsibility of authorities when their investigative processes inadvertently compromise the health and safety of civilians.

A Financial and Personal Ruin

The ripple effects of this nightmare have been catastrophic for Coward. Falling behind on mortgage payments due to the uninhabitable state of the property led to foreclosure and a sale for a fraction of its previous value – a staggering loss from approximately $549,000 down to $200,000. This financial devastation cost him his renovation business and other properties. If you take a step back and think about it, the financial ruin is a direct consequence of a crime he had no part in, compounded by the subsequent handling of the investigation. It’s absolutely ridiculous that any man should have to go through what I've gone through, as Coward so poignantly states. This isn't just about property damage; it's about the destruction of a livelihood and the enduring health consequences. What this really suggests is a critical need for better protocols and compensation frameworks when state-sanctioned investigations cause such profound harm to innocent individuals.

The Fight for Accountability

More than thirteen years later, Coward continues his fight for compensation from WA Police, seeking redress for his immense losses. His plea is simple yet profound: that the government step up and do the right thing. The current stance of both the WA Premier's office and WA Police, citing ongoing legal proceedings, is understandable from a procedural standpoint, but it offers little solace to someone who has endured such an ordeal. From my perspective, this case highlights a broader societal issue of accountability. Police are there to protect and serve, but when their actions, even unintentionally, lead to such devastating outcomes, there must be a clear path to justice and compensation for those affected. It’s a stark reminder that the pursuit of justice can sometimes leave collateral damage, and that damage needs to be acknowledged and rectified.