Unboxing and Review: LEGO's New E.T. Set - A Nostalgic Must-Have (2026)

LEGO's latest release is a must-have for fans of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, marking a significant moment in the iconic film's enduring legacy. This new set, available for pre-order now, offers a detailed and interactive portrayal of the beloved alien character, complete with a 360-degree head rotation and an illuminated heart. The set's intricate design, featuring over 1,200 pieces, allows for a high level of customization, enabling fans to recreate iconic scenes from the 1982 film. This attention to detail is a testament to the enduring appeal of E.T., which continues to captivate audiences nearly 45 years after its release. The question of E.T.'s texture, by the way, has been a topic of debate, with director Steven Spielberg clarifying that E.T. was "a little moist but never slimy." This clarification adds a layer of depth to the character, suggesting a more nuanced and realistic portrayal. The set's availability coincides with a resurgence of interest in Spielberg's sci-fi work, with the recent release of "Disclosure Day" and the enduring popularity of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "War of the Worlds." LEGO's commitment to creating detailed and interactive models of iconic sci-fi properties is evident in their recent releases, including a 3,600-piece model of the U.S.S. Enterprise and a 9,023-piece model of the Death Star. These sets not only cater to the passionate fan base but also encourage creativity and imagination, allowing fans to build and display their own versions of these iconic spaceships. The inclusion of step-by-step instructions further enhances the accessibility and appeal of these sets, making them suitable for both novice and experienced builders. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, with streaming services and online content becoming increasingly popular, the enduring appeal of physical models and interactive toys like LEGO sets remains a significant aspect of the market. The combination of nostalgia, creativity, and the joy of building and displaying iconic characters and spaceships ensures that LEGO continues to be a leading brand in the world of entertainment merchandise. In conclusion, the release of the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial set by LEGO is a testament to the enduring appeal of classic sci-fi films and the brand's commitment to creating detailed and interactive models. The set's high level of customization, attention to detail, and nostalgic value make it a must-have for fans, while the broader range of LEGO sets based on iconic sci-fi properties further solidifies the brand's position as a leader in the entertainment merchandise market.
Unboxing and Review: LEGO's New E.T. Set - A Nostalgic Must-Have (2026)
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