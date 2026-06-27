Uncounted: The Impact of Unrecorded Lives (2026)

The world's 'uncounted' people: A photo project by Juan Arredondo

The project "The Uncounted" by Colombian-American photographer and filmmaker Juan Arredondo sheds light on the lives of individuals without official records of their existence. These "uncounted" people lack birth certificates, death certificates, or face immense challenges in accessing these documents. Arredondo's journey took him to six countries, exploring the profound impact of this lack of documentation.

In Bangladesh, mothers proudly hold up newly issued birth certificates, a symbol of empowerment and access to social safety programs. This simple yet powerful act highlights the importance of documentation in providing legal identity and rights to individuals. However, the story doesn't end there.

In Rwanda, the struggle is real. Despite efforts to digitize records, physical copies are still required for official procedures. This highlights the ongoing challenges in ensuring accessibility and the need for comprehensive digital solutions. The photo of Goodlive Nyiramajyambere, Hosee Nziyonemeye, and Icamdenien Uwamahoro searching through paper archives for their relatives' birth and death records is a stark reminder of the human cost of this issue.

The consequences of being uncounted are far-reaching. Unrecorded births and deaths leave individuals without legal identity, impacting their access to healthcare, education, and social services. This lack of data also hinders public health efforts, making it difficult to understand causes of death, especially in low-income countries where home deaths are common. The result? Missed opportunities to prevent premature deaths and address emerging health threats.

Arredondo's collaboration with the Bloomberg Philanthropies Data for Health (D4H) Initiative and public health organizations like Vital Strategies and the CDC Foundation is a testament to the power of visual storytelling. By capturing the personal stories of those affected, he brings attention to the urgent need for improved data collection and accessibility.

One remarkable success story comes from Zambia. A Bloomberg Philanthropies program's analysis of childhood mortality data led to a significant change in government policy. By ensuring that at-risk children were tested and treated for HIV, the number of children receiving treatment skyrocketed from 3% to 85%. This demonstrates the potential for data-driven interventions to transform lives and save countless lives.

"The Uncounted" project is a call to action, urging us to recognize the human cost of being uncounted and to advocate for improved data collection and accessibility. Through his powerful images, Arredondo invites us to reflect on the importance of every individual's right to a legal identity and the profound impact it can have on their lives and communities.