Unleash the Dinosaurs: A Prehistoric Adventure at MAGNA Science Centre (2026)

Get ready for a prehistoric adventure like no other! Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham is bringing back its beloved dinosaurs for an exciting summer program, and I can't wait to dive into the details.

A Dino-Mite Summer

From July 18th to September 4th, 2026, Magna will transform into a Jurassic wonderland with its 'Dig, Dino, Discover' initiative. This immersive experience promises to captivate visitors of all ages, offering a unique blend of education and entertainment.

Ferocious Fridays

The summer season kicks off with a bang on Ferocious Fridays. RentaDinosaur, a renowned interactive show, will teach us 'How to Train Your Dinosaur.' Imagine the thrill of witnessing a different dinosaur each week, creating a sense of anticipation and wonder. The show, running on July 31st and every Friday in August, will offer two performances, ensuring no one misses out on the fun.

Up Close and Personal with Prehistoric Giants

But the excitement doesn't end there. Throughout the day, these magnificent creatures will roam Magna's building, inviting visitors to get up close and personal. From head pats to hugs and photos, it's a chance to create unforgettable memories with these gentle giants.

A World of Dinosaur-Themed Activities

In addition to the live shows, Magna has curated a range of dinosaur-themed activities to keep the little ones (and the young at heart) engaged. From building and erupting model volcanoes to handling genuine fossils, there's a wealth of hands-on experiences awaiting young paleontologists.

Storytelling and Creative Play

For the under-5s, Magna offers Dino Story and Play sessions, combining captivating storytelling with imaginative free play. And for those with a creative flair, Dino Crafts sessions allow young visitors to unleash their inner artist, crafting their own dinosaur models, puppets, hats, and feet.

A Summer of Fun and Learning

The summer program at Magna promises to be a delightful blend of science, adventure, and imagination. With access to existing attractions like the Aqua-Tek splash park and Sci-Tek Adventure Playground, it's a family-friendly destination that offers something for everyone.

A Word from the Experts

Emily Walsh, Magna's family learning coordinator, shares her enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to invite everyone to our dino-mite summer at Magna! With a new dinosaur each week and our engaging 'How to Train Your Dinosaur' show, we're ready to create unforgettable family memories."

Plan Your Prehistoric Adventure

Tickets and further details are available on Magna's website. Visitors can also take advantage of the free Annual Pass offer when purchasing admission tickets online, ensuring a year of return visits. So, mark your calendars, pack your imagination, and get ready for a roarsome adventure at Magna Science Adventure Centre!