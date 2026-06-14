Unleash Your Voice: Klevgrand's Altitude Vocal Plugin Revolution (2026)

Klevgrand has just unveiled its latest innovation, Altitude, a real-time vocal processor plugin that promises to revolutionize the way we approach vocal production. This plugin is not just about pitch correction; it's a comprehensive tool for enhancing vocals in the studio and on stage. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, Altitude is set to become a go-to tool for producers and performers alike.

A Vocal Processor Like No Other

What makes Altitude stand out is its versatility. It doesn't just correct pitch; it also handles harmonies, MIDI-playable vocals, and deep modulation. This is a significant departure from traditional vocal processors, which often focus on a single aspect of vocal production. Klevgrand has managed to pack a powerful tool into a single, user-friendly plugin.

Pitch Correction: The Foundation

The pitch engine at the heart of Altitude is years in the making. It uses formant-aware processing to ensure that corrections sound natural, even at more aggressive settings. This is particularly useful for live performances where zero-latency mode allows for seamless integration without the usual trade-offs. The zero-latency mode is a game-changer for live performances, ensuring that the vocal processor doesn't introduce any latency issues.

Harmony and MIDI-Playable Vocals

Altitude's harmony capabilities are impressive. It can handle three smart voices that follow the lead in the correct key, automatically skipping dissonant intervals to maintain musicality. This is particularly useful for chord movements, ensuring that they sound natural and not jarring. The ability to control vibrato, humanize, and auto-formant correction per voice adds a layer of flexibility and control.

Play Module: MIDI Control

The Play module allows you to treat the voice like any other instrument. Whether played live from a MIDI keyboard or triggered from DAW data, it offers tonal shaping over every note. This is a significant advantage for producers who want to have more control over their vocal performances.

Modulation: Subtle to Extreme

Altitude's modulation capabilities are where it really shines. With three independent modulators, each with up to eight target parameters, you can create everything from subtle to extreme effects. The shape options, including sine, saw, and square, along with a 16-step editor, allow for a high degree of customization. Pitch, formants, harmony intervals, pan, and volume are all fair game for modulation.

Smart Scale System

One of the most innovative features of Altitude is its smart scale system. It lets you disable individual notes for harmony voices independently of the lead, which is incredibly useful for live performances across multiple keys. This level of control is rare in vocal processors and makes Altitude a versatile tool for a wide range of applications.

Micro-Tuning Support

Altitude also includes micro-tuning support, which is a significant advantage for those who need to go beyond standard tuning. This feature is particularly useful for those working with non-standard scales or tuning systems.

Personal Thoughts

In my opinion, Altitude is a game-changer for vocal production. It combines the best features of traditional vocal processors with innovative new capabilities, all in a single, user-friendly plugin. The zero-latency mode, smart scale system, and modulation capabilities are particularly impressive. I can see this plugin becoming a staple in the workflows of producers and performers who want to push the boundaries of vocal production.

Broader Implications

Altitude's release raises a deeper question about the future of vocal processing. As technology advances, we may see more integrated tools that combine the best features of different plugins. This could lead to a more streamlined workflow for producers, allowing them to achieve complex vocal arrangements with fewer tools and less effort.

Takeaway

Altitude is a powerful and versatile vocal processor plugin that offers a wide range of features for enhancing vocals in the studio and on stage. Its innovative features, user-friendly interface, and advanced capabilities make it a must-have tool for any producer or performer looking to push the boundaries of vocal production.