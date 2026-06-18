Unlikely Champions: Vekic and Montgomery's Grass-Court Triumphs (2026)

The world of women's tennis has witnessed an extraordinary week, one that challenges conventional wisdom and underscores the unpredictable nature of the sport. The grass-court swing, a period that often precedes the prestigious Wimbledon tournament, has produced a series of remarkable stories, with two unlikely champions emerging from the shadows to steal the

Unlikely Champions: Vekic and Montgomery's Grass-Court Triumphs (2026)
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