Unlock Hidden Android Auto Features: Sideload Apps & Watch YouTube in Your Car! (2026)

I recently stumbled upon a hidden gem in the world of Android Auto, a feature that takes the in-car experience to a whole new level. While I've always been a fan of Android Auto's navigation and media capabilities, I never imagined the extent to which it could be enhanced. And the best part? It's all thanks to a simple yet powerful technique: sideloading third-party apps. But before we dive into the details, let me share my initial reaction to this discovery. Personally, I think it's fascinating how Android Auto, despite being a closed ecosystem, can be unlocked to offer so much more than what Google intended. What makes this particularly intriguing is the idea that users can customize their in-car experience to suit their specific needs and preferences. Now, let's explore the process of sideloading apps and the potential it unlocks. First things first, enabling Developer Mode on your Android phone is the key to unlocking this hidden potential. It's a straightforward process, but it requires a bit of technical know-how. You need to head to the Settings app, navigate to the About section, and tap the build number seven times. Once you've done that, you'll receive a notification confirming that Developer Settings have been enabled. Next, you'll need to unlock Developer Mode for Android Auto. This involves enabling the installation of apps from unknown sources within Android Auto, which is only possible once Developer Mode is active. To do this, go to Settings, select Apps, and then select Android Auto. On the Android Auto app info page, tap Additional settings, and then scroll down to the Version and permissions info section. Tap it ten times to unlock Developer Mode for Android Auto. Once enabled, you'll receive a notification confirming that Developer Mode is unlocked. Now, tap the three-dot menu in the top right and select Developer Settings. From there, scroll to the bottom and enable Unknown Sources. The final step is installing an app called Android Auto Apps Downloader (AAAD). This app serves as an unofficial storefront for third-party Android Auto apps, allowing you to download and install them directly on your phone. Since AAAD isn't available on the Google Play Store, you'll need to download the APK from the developer's GitHub releases page. It's worth noting that there are known issues with certain devices, such as Google Pixel, OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo. For these devices, the developer offers a separate fix that you'll need to install as well. Once AAAD is installed, open it and go through the setup process. You'll need to grant a few permissions, including unknown app installation, notifications, and disabling Google Play Protect. One thing to keep in mind is that the free version of AAAD limits you to installing one app every 30 days. To unlock unlimited downloads, you'll need to purchase the Pro version for a one-time payment of $4. Now that you have access to AAAD, the possibilities are endless. You can download a wide range of third-party apps that developers have built for Android Auto, transforming your car's display into a versatile multimedia hub. One of the best apps, in my opinion, is CarStream. It unlocks the ability to watch YouTube videos on your car's screen, even while driving (though I wouldn't recommend it). Google is bringing native YouTube streaming to Android Auto in supported cars from BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and others later this year, but CarStream offers a more immediate solution. Another app I found useful is AAMirror, which allows you to mirror your Android phone's screen directly onto your car's dashboard. While it might seem unnecessary at first, it's actually handy for playing videos saved on your device or streaming content from a web browser. If I had to choose just one app from the third-party store, it would be Fermata Auto. It's an all-in-one multimedia app that covers pretty much everything: streaming YouTube videos, playing locally stored videos, screen mirroring, watching TV via IPTV links, and even running a web browser on Android Auto. Through that browser, you can access services like Prime Video and Netflix directly on your car's screen. It's a one-stop shop for all your multimedia needs. But before you rush to install these apps, consider the potential risks. There's a reason Google doesn't officially allow most of these apps on Android Auto. They can be distracting, and watching videos or browsing the web while driving is a terrible idea. Most people are perfectly fine using Android Auto exactly the way Google intended: for maps, music, calls, and messages. In fact, sideloading apps might not be worth the trouble, as Google regularly patches these apps, and there's a 50-50 chance that the recent Android update on your phone has already patched things out. So, while it's fascinating to know that Android Auto can be enhanced in this way, I wouldn't recommend it for most people. It's a fun thing to explore, but it's probably best left as just that. In conclusion, the world of Android Auto is more fascinating than I initially thought, and the ability to sideload apps adds a whole new dimension to the in-car experience. However, it's important to approach this with caution and consider the potential risks. For now, I'll continue to enjoy the official features of Android Auto, but I won't be surprised if I discover more hidden gems in the future.