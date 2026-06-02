Unplugged Coding: Teaching Computer Concepts Without Screens (2026)

In a groundbreaking approach to education, a unique event at Youngstown State University has shed light on an innovative method of teaching coding concepts to students with autism. The showcase, which celebrated the creativity and hard work of 6th-grade students, was a testament to the power of hands-on learning. What makes this particularly fascinating is the absence of computers and technology in the learning process, a bold departure from traditional educational methods.

The National Science Foundation-funded project, led by Abdu Arslanyilmaz, Director of Computer Science and Information Technology at Youngstown State University, aimed to teach fundamental computing concepts to autistic students through paper-and-pencil-based activities. This approach not only fosters technical skills but also encourages creative expression, a refreshing change from the usual screen-centric learning environments.

Erika Campolito, from the Rich Center for Autism, emphasized the project's impact, stating that the students were given the freedom to choose from three projects, each designed to enhance their coding skills. This level of autonomy not only boosts their confidence but also instills a sense of ownership in their learning journey. In my opinion, this project is a shining example of how education can be tailored to meet the unique needs of students, especially those with autism.

The collaboration between the computer programming and special education departments at the university is a testament to the power of interdisciplinary teamwork. By combining their expertise, they have created a learning environment that is both inclusive and stimulating. This approach not only benefits the students but also sets a precedent for innovative teaching methods in special education.

Looking ahead, the project's next phase will introduce LEGO robotics, further expanding the students' coding skills and fostering their interest in technology. This evolution of the project is a clear indication of its success and the potential for similar initiatives in the future. Personally, I believe that this project has the potential to revolutionize the way coding is taught, not just to students with autism but to all learners.

The event at Youngstown State University is a powerful reminder that education is not just about imparting knowledge but also about fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a love for learning. It is a call to action for educators and policymakers to embrace innovative teaching methods and create inclusive learning environments for all students. What many people don't realize is that the future of education lies in embracing diversity and adapting to the unique needs of every learner.