The long-awaited unveiling of Arthur Boyd's Saint Francis of Assisi tapestries at the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) marks a significant moment in art history. This exhibition, a 50-year labor of love, showcases the monumental work of one of Australia's most renowned 20th-century artists. Boyd's fascination with Saint Francis, a medieval Italian saint known for his artistic, poetic, and environmental endeavors, is a testament to the artist's multifaceted interests. The tapestries, each measuring 2.5 meters by 3.4 meters and comprising between 4 and 8 million individual stitches, were a massive undertaking. The Portuguese workshop's director, Vera Fino, revealed the dedication of the weavers, who worked tirelessly around the clock to bring Boyd's vision to life. Despite the challenges, the NGA has finally made it possible for the public to witness the full collection, which was acquired in 1975, seven years before the gallery's opening. This exhibition is a rare opportunity to appreciate the intricate details and emotional depth of Boyd's work, offering a unique perspective on the artist's relationship with Saint Francis. The NGA's senior curator, Elspeth Pitt, emphasizes the emotional significance of this event, highlighting how the tapestries come together in a way that Boyd never witnessed. This exhibition not only celebrates Boyd's artistic genius but also serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of his work on the art world. As the public eagerly awaits the exhibition's opening, it is clear that this event will leave a lasting impression, inspiring future generations of artists and art enthusiasts alike.
Unveiling Arthur Boyd's Tapestries: A 50-Year Journey (2026)
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