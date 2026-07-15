Unveiling Masako Miki's Supernatural Art at Rice's Moody Center (2026)

When you step into the Moody Center for the Arts, you're in for a unique and thought-provoking experience. The exhibition "Masako Miki: Shapeshifters, Sprites and Spirits" is a captivating exploration of Japanese folklore and its relevance in today's world. Personally, I find it fascinating how Miki brings these supernatural beings to life, quite literally, and invites us to question our perceptions.

The Supernatural Made Tangible

Miki's sculptures, crafted with meticulous detail, challenge the boundaries between the visitor and the artwork. Claudia Mattos, the associate curator, describes them as "almost conspiratorial," creating an atmosphere where one wonders, "Who is the sculpture? Who is the visitor?" This ambiguity is intentional, as Miki wants viewers to engage with the animistic concept that all things possess a spirit.

Folklore's Contemporary Relevance

At the heart of the exhibition is the legend of "Night Parade of 100 Demons." This medieval tale, about discarded objects coming to life, resonates deeply with contemporary issues of identity and multiculturalism. Miki's interpretation brings this ancient story into the present, prompting us to reflect on our own perceptions of value and difference. It's a powerful reminder that the past is not so distant when it comes to our shared human experiences.

An Invitation to Create

What makes this exhibition truly special is its interactive nature. Miki's process, involving wooden armatures, foam, and hand-felting, is open for exploration in the Moody's Art Lab. Visitors are encouraged to create their own charms, engaging with the artist's style and technique. This hands-on approach allows for a deeper connection with the artwork and its themes.

Interdisciplinary Exploration

Miki's work draws from a rich tapestry of influences, from Japanese cultural traditions to art movements like surrealism and manga. This interdisciplinary approach is not only appealing but also reflective of the diverse nature of Houston, the city in which the exhibition is hosted. It's a beautiful example of how art can bridge cultural gaps and spark meaningful conversations.

A Thought-Provoking Experience

"Masako Miki: Shapeshifters, Sprites and Spirits" is more than just an exhibition; it's an immersive experience that challenges our perceptions and invites us to explore our own folklore and narratives. It's a must-see for anyone interested in the intersection of art, culture, and the human experience. So, if you're in Houston this summer, make sure to visit the Moody Center for the Arts and immerse yourself in this captivating world of shapeshifters and spirits.