Unveiling Paul Agius' Stunning 570hp XM Falcon: A Classic Beauty with a Powerful Punch (2026)

The Story Behind 'Gracie': A Classic Car's Journey

This is a tale of a car named 'Gracie', a 1964 Ford XM Falcon, and the man who brought her to life. Paul Agius, a car enthusiast with a keen eye for detail, embarked on a journey to restore and modify this classic beauty, creating a powerful and unique machine.

A Sentimental Name

The name 'Gracie' holds a special significance. Paul's wife, Angelina, chose it to reflect the elegance of the 1960s, unaware of the emotional connection it would have to Paul's family. The name serendipitously honored a family member, adding a layer of sentimentality to the project. This personal touch is what often separates a car from a mere vehicle to a cherished possession.

From Unfinished Project to Stunning Creation

Paul acquired Gracie as an unfinished project, but his vision and expertise transformed her. The previous owner had taken care of the paint and panel work, allowing Paul to focus on what he does best: enhancing the driveline. He meticulously refurbished the chrome trim, a labor-intensive process that showcases his dedication. This attention to detail is a hallmark of true car enthusiasts, who understand that the devil is in the details.

Power Under the Hood

The engine is where Gracie truly comes alive. Paul started with a fresh Windsor and created a powerhouse. With 570hp on the engine dyno, this XM sedan packs a punch. The early Falcon models, known for their trim and taut design, now have a modern muscle car heart. This blend of classic aesthetics and modern performance is a trend I've noticed among car enthusiasts, and it's a fascinating one.

The Art of Stance

Paul's friend, Charlie Azzopardi, played a role in Gracie's evolution. He encouraged Paul to pursue a meaner stance, which led to a significant makeover. The installation of a four-link rear end and tubs was a challenging endeavor, especially while retaining the factory fuel tank. This modification not only improved the car's aesthetics but also its handling, demonstrating the intricate balance between form and function in automotive design.

A Comprehensive Overhaul

The rear end received a complete overhaul, including a new diff setup and various other upgrades. Paul's attention to detail extended to the interior, where he refurbished the seats, carpets, and door cards, adding a touch of luxury with rich burgundy hues. The combination of performance enhancements and interior refinements is a testament to Paul's holistic approach to car restoration.

The Perfect Stance

The result is a car that not only performs but also exudes style. The Weld V-Series rims and Mickey Thompson tires hint at the power beneath the dazzling paintwork. Achieving this balance between performance and aesthetics is an art, and Paul has mastered it. It's a reminder that cars are not just about horsepower; they are a canvas for self-expression.

A Sentimental Journey Continues

Interestingly, Paul's journey doesn't end with Gracie. He has another project lined up, a 1999 ZK Fairlane that once belonged to his father. This restoration carries a different kind of sentimental value, and it begs the question: how do our vehicles become more than just machines? How do they become intertwined with our personal histories and emotions?

In the world of car enthusiasts, every detail has a story, and every modification is a personal statement. Paul Agius's XM Falcon, 'Gracie', is a testament to this, showcasing the passion and dedication that can transform a car into a work of art. Personally, I find this blend of mechanical expertise and emotional connection captivating, as it reveals the human side of the automotive world.