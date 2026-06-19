Unveiling the £560m Construction Framework Hunt by Met Police (2026)

The Met Police's recent announcement of a £560 million construction framework is a significant development in the realm of public safety and infrastructure. This initiative, set to begin in February 2027, marks a strategic shift towards centralized management of capital works, encompassing a wide range of projects from minor refurbishments to major redevelopment schemes. The framework's scope is impressive, covering everything from internal fit-outs and M&E upgrades to more complex tasks like asbestos removal and new-build projects. This comprehensive approach ensures that the Met Police can efficiently address a variety of infrastructure needs, all while adhering to a tight budget.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this framework is the allocation of funds across different categories. The Minor Works lot, valued at £202 million, will fund projects typically ranging from £500,000 to £1 million. This suggests a focus on smaller, more frequent improvements that are crucial for maintaining the integrity and functionality of existing structures. In contrast, the Major Works lot, allocated £167 million, will handle larger-scale refurbishments and redevelopment, indicating a strategic investment in long-term improvements and adaptations.

The inclusion of specialist packages such as Mechanical & Electrical Works, Estate Security Design & Build, and FM M&E and Fabric Works further underscores the framework's comprehensive nature. These packages are essential for ensuring that the Met Police's facilities are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functionally efficient and secure. The allocation of £45 million for Mechanical & Electrical Works, for instance, highlights the importance of modernizing and maintaining the electrical and mechanical systems that underpin the force's operations.

Another interesting aspect of this framework is its potential reach beyond the confines of Greater London. While the majority of projects will be delivered within the city, the framework can also be utilized to support nationwide counter-terrorism policing requirements. This broader scope not only demonstrates the Met Police's commitment to national security but also highlights the potential for collaborative efforts with other public bodies, such as the City of London Police, the National Crime Agency, and Transport for London.

The procurement process itself is designed to be competitive and flexible, with up to 26 suppliers expected to secure places across the framework. This competitive environment will likely drive innovation and efficiency, as suppliers strive to offer the best solutions at the most competitive prices. The two-stage competitive flexible procedure, which includes a prequalification stage followed by a tendering process, ensures that the Met Police can carefully evaluate and select the most suitable suppliers for each project.

In conclusion, the Met Police's £560 million construction framework is a strategic and forward-thinking initiative that promises to enhance the force's capabilities and efficiency. By centralizing the management of capital works, the Met Police can ensure that its facilities are well-maintained, secure, and functional, all while adhering to a tight budget. The framework's comprehensive scope, competitive procurement process, and potential for collaboration with other public bodies make it a model for effective and sustainable infrastructure management in the public sector.