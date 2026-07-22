Unveiling the Silver Sorayama: Airbus' Stunning A350-1000 for Starlux Airlines (2026)

Starlux Airlines has been making waves in the aviation industry with its recent acquisition of the eye-catching "Silver Sorayama" A350-1000. This aircraft, delivered by Airbus, boasts a unique livery designed by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, featuring a stunning interplay of silver and gold hues. The "Silver Sorayama" is the second of two A350-1000s that will bear this special design, with the first one, "Gold Sorayama," already spotted in Toulouse. The creation of this metallic paint layer is a joint effort between Airbus and Mankiewicz, a German paint manufacturer, showcasing the airline's commitment to innovation and artistic expression. As Starlux Airlines continues to expand its fleet, this acquisition marks a significant milestone in its journey towards international growth.

Starlux Airlines' A350-1000s are not just about aesthetics; they are designed to accommodate a 350-seat four-class cabin, offering a premium travel experience. With four seats in First Class, 40 in Business, 36 in Premium Economy, and 270 in Economy, these widebody aircraft are set to revolutionize long-haul travel. The airline's initial order of 12 A350-1000s was later adjusted, with four converted to A350-900s, and an additional 10 A350-1000s ordered during the 2025 Paris Air Show, bringing the total to 18. This strategic move highlights Starlux Airlines' adaptability and its commitment to meeting the evolving demands of its passengers.

The impact of these new aircraft extends beyond the airline's operations. Starlux Airlines plans to expand its international presence, adding new destinations in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America. This expansion will not only enhance the airline's global footprint but also contribute to the economic growth of the regions it serves. The "Silver Sorayama" and its counterpart, the "Gold Sorayama," are not just symbols of Starlux Airlines' success but also represent a fusion of art, technology, and travel, setting a new standard for the industry.

In my opinion, the collaboration between Airbus, Mankiewicz, and Hajime Sorayama is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in the aviation sector. The "Silver Sorayama" and "Gold Sorayama" are not just aircraft; they are mobile masterpieces that will captivate passengers and inspire awe. As Starlux Airlines embarks on its international expansion, these aircraft will undoubtedly become iconic symbols of the airline's brand and its commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences.