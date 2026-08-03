Unveiling the Truth: Do Universities Really Lose Money on Domestic Students? (2026)

Are universities really making a net loss on domestic students? It's a complex question that requires a nuanced understanding of university finances. While the New South Wales Audit Office claims a 33% deficit margin, the reality is more nuanced. Let's delve into the numbers and uncover the truth. Firstly, the Audit Office's claim is based on a simple division of total university operating costs by the number of students. However, this approach overlooks the diverse nature of university operations. Universities are not just educational institutions; they are also large-scale research organizations. By separating research expenditures from the Audit Office's figures, we can gain a clearer picture. In 2024, NSW universities spent $13.6 billion, with $5.2 billion allocated to research. This leaves $8.4 billion for other expenses, including teaching, administration, consulting, IT, and even international student recruitment fees. When we divide these non-research expenditures by the total student population, the result is a figure of $27,091 per student, which is only 9.4% higher than the Audit Office's claimed revenue per domestic student. Now, let's consider the Department of Education's finance tables, which provide a more accurate revenue figure of $25,179 per domestic student. This suggests that universities are not losing money on domestic students; rather, they are covering their costs and even generating a small surplus. The key issue here is the attribution of costs. Vice chancellor pay, for instance, cannot be solely attributed to teaching. Similarly, the costs of medical labs, particle accelerators, and government-funded fellowships should not be charged to students. These expenses offer little direct benefit to students and are not funded by student fees. The Audit Office's focus on underfunding may be politically motivated, as it supports the narrative that universities are struggling due to structural underfunding. This narrative is convenient for universities and their trade bodies, which are under scrutiny for their reliance on international students. In conclusion, the notion of universities making a net loss on domestic students is a misconception. By accounting for research and other expenses accurately, we find that universities are covering their costs and providing a valuable education. The Audit Office's report may be biased, and a more comprehensive analysis reveals a different story. It's time to challenge the narrative and explore the true financial landscape of higher education.
Unveiling the Truth: Do Universities Really Lose Money on Domestic Students? (2026)
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