Unveiling 'Young Washington': A Historical Drama or a Superhero Origin Story? (2026)

The Superhero-esque Tale of Young Washington

The latest Hollywood offering, 'Young Washington', attempts to bring the early life of America's first president to the big screen, just in time for the nation's 250th birthday. But is it a captivating historical drama or a missed opportunity? Personally, I believe it falls into the latter category, despite its intriguing premise.

The film follows the young George Washington, played by William Franklyn-Miller, as he navigates his early military career during the French and Indian War. The story begins with a glimpse of the 12-year-old George, grieving the loss of his father, and then fast-forwards to 1855, when a grown-up Washington is eager to make a name for himself. What many people don't realize is that this film could have been a compelling exploration of Washington's formative years, but it ends up feeling more like a superficial superhero origin story.

One of the most interesting aspects of the film is Washington's relationship with Lord Fairfax, played by Kelsey Grammer. After being rejected by the British army, Washington strategically aligns himself with Fairfax, who becomes his mentor. This dynamic could have been a rich source of character development, but the script falls short in delving into Washington's inner thoughts and motivations. Instead, we are treated to a series of battle scenes that, while historically accurate, lack emotional depth.

The performances in 'Young Washington' are a mixed bag. While the cast boasts well-known actors like Ben Kingsley and Andy Serkis, their portrayals often feel exaggerated. Serkis, in particular, delivers a performance as an arrogant British general that borders on caricature. This is a shame, as his talent is undeniable, but the film's overall tone seems to encourage over-the-top acting.

What makes this film particularly fascinating is its attempt to capitalize on America's patriotic fervor. With a marketing campaign that encourages viewers to 'Pay It Forward' and make it America's number one movie, the producers seem to be tapping into a performative patriotism. This raises a deeper question: is this a genuine celebration of history, or a strategic move to ride the wave of national pride? In my opinion, it's a bit of both, but the execution leaves much to be desired.

The film's production choices are also intriguing. Shooting in Ireland to replicate 18th-century Virginia landscapes is a curious decision. While it may have been a practical choice, it also suggests a lack of commitment to authenticity. This detail, along with the heavy use of digital special effects, contributes to the overall stodgy and uninspired feel of the movie.

In conclusion, 'Young Washington' had the potential to be a captivating historical drama, but it gets lost in its own superhero-like narrative and excessive patriotism. The film would have benefited from a more nuanced approach to character development and a subtler exploration of Washington's early life. Perhaps a more experienced director and screenwriter could have brought this story to life in a way that truly engaged audiences and offered a fresh perspective on a well-known historical figure.