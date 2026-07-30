Up North: Golf, Beer, and the Ultimate Summer Escape (2026)

Let's dive into a captivating tale of golf, travel, and the unique traditions that define a group's annual pilgrimage.

The Great Golf Getaway

In a world where travel plans often hinge on cost and convenience, it's refreshing to witness a group's unwavering commitment to their annual golf trip. Spanning seven days and an impressive 166 holes, this Michigan adventure is a testament to the power of shared passions.

The Golfing Odyssey

The journey began with a literal bolt of excitement, as a lightning strike interrupted a round, sending golfers scurrying for shelter. Despite the scare, the trip delivered on its promise of golf, camaraderie, and unique experiences.

Course Highlights

The Bear, Traverse City : This Jack Nicklaus masterpiece lived up to its reputation as one of Ohio's toughest, with an abundance of bunkers challenging even the most seasoned golfers.

: This Jack Nicklaus masterpiece lived up to its reputation as one of Ohio's toughest, with an abundance of bunkers challenging even the most seasoned golfers. Grand Traverse : A class act, with its soft music, high-end carts, and a beer hut adding to the resort's charm.

: A class act, with its soft music, high-end carts, and a beer hut adding to the resort's charm. Shanty Creek Resort and Garland Golf Resort: These venues offered a perfect blend of golf and party scenes, with Shanty's ski village vibe and Garland's secluded forest lodge atmosphere.

The Food Scene

Golf and good food go hand in hand, and this trip delivered on both fronts. From Garland's hanger steak and firecracker shrimp to Shanty's steak bites and Short's white pepper sandwich, the group indulged in some mouth-watering cuisine.

Weather Woes and Wonders

Mother Nature added her own twist to the trip, with temperatures ranging from the 50s to a sweltering 105-degree heat index. The group braved the elements, from pants to shorts, and even managed to play in a swamp after seven inches of rain.

A Successful Trip

Despite the challenges, the trip was deemed a success. No arrests, no medical emergencies, just a group of friends creating memories and stories that will be retold for years.

The Future of Golf and Travel

One interesting trend that emerged was the increasing number of women opting to ride along on golf courses. This phenomenon, coupled with cart shortages, raises questions about the evolving dynamics of golf groups.

As we reflect on this annual tradition, it's clear that golf trips like these offer more than just a game. They provide an escape, a chance to connect, and a reminder of the simple joys in life.

A Final Thought

In a world that often feels rushed and chaotic, these golf trips serve as a much-needed respite. They remind us of the importance of shared experiences, the joy of competition, and the beauty of nature. So, here's to many more golf adventures, and to the friends who make them unforgettable.