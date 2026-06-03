US Garbage Incinerators and the 'Forever Chemicals': A Health Crisis in Low-Income Communities (2026)

The debate over the safety of incineration as a solution to eliminate 'forever chemicals' like PFAS continues to rage, with public health advocates and independent experts warning that the nation's garbage incinerators are largely failing to eliminate these harmful substances. The powerful waste management industry, however, is pushing incinerators as a solution, with a new industry trade group report claiming Minnesota's incinerators are reducing their forever chemical emissions by 99.6%. But this claim is met with skepticism from experts and advocates, who argue that the report is flawed and that incineration is likely poisoning surrounding neighborhoods with PFAS and other dangerous pollutants.

The report, developed in response to state regulators' request for information on PFAS emissions, suggests that there are little to no inhalation health risks associated with the emitted six PFAS compounds regulated in Minnesota. However, opponents argue that people are exposed to more than just the six regulated compounds, and that the report's findings appear designed to head off new regulations. Denise Trabbic-Pointer, a former DuPont PFAS scientist, characterized the report as a 'pretty poor study', citing missing data and the use of misleading language.

The issue with incineration is that it breaks down PFAS compounds into smaller, still-toxic by-products that are not measured in testing or cannot be measured by most tests. The MRRA report only checked for about 50 PFAS compounds when at least 16,000 exist, and hundreds are regularly used commercially. This is a significant oversight, as the Guardian's testing of PFAS air emissions near a factory found markers of PFAS in the air up to 76 times higher than the more limited tests used by industry.

Furthermore, the advisory inhalation health standards that the state has in place are too low, far below EPA limits for drinking water when translated to air. When the EPA limits are applied in Minnesota, the levels in the air exceed standards by up to 17 times. The industry science also fails to take into account the health risk in simultaneous exposure to multiple PFAS along with a litany of other dangerous chemicals released at staggering levels by incinerators.

The debate over incineration as a solution to eliminate 'forever chemicals' is far from over, with public health advocates and independent experts warning that the nation's garbage incinerators are largely failing to eliminate these harmful substances. The powerful waste management industry, however, is pushing incinerators as a solution, with a new industry trade group report claiming Minnesota's incinerators are reducing their forever chemical emissions by 99.6%. But this claim is met with skepticism from experts and advocates, who argue that the report is flawed and that incineration is likely poisoning surrounding neighborhoods with PFAS and other dangerous pollutants.