US Inflation Data Impacts GBP/USD: What's Next for the British Pound? (2026)

The British Pound (GBP) is experiencing a delicate dance near the 1.3400 mark, influenced by a myriad of economic factors. While the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) matched estimates, reaching a three-year high, the GBP/USD pair has managed to bounce back from its daily lows, trading near 1.3400. This resilience is intriguing, especially given the backdrop of rising inflation and the potential for a Federal Reserve rate hike.

The US-Iran tensions have added another layer of complexity. Despite reports of potential progress in talks regarding Iran's uranium enrichment program, the recent downing of a US helicopter by Iran and subsequent US retaliation have heightened Middle Eastern tensions. This incident underscores the fragility of diplomatic efforts and the potential for further escalation.

In the US, the May CPI data, which met expectations at 4.2% YoY, reflects the impact of the war in Iran. The core CPI, excluding volatile items, expanded by 2.9% YoY, indicating a persistent inflationary trend. Interestingly, despite these red-hot inflation figures, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the decline, suggesting a potential shift in market sentiment.

Money markets are abuzz with speculation about a potential Federal Reserve rate hike towards the end of the year, with traders pricing in 22 basis points of tightening. This anticipation adds another layer of uncertainty for the GBP, as the Bank of England (BoE) is also expected to raise interest rates by 44 basis points by the end of 2026. The markets are now eagerly awaiting the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Friday, which could provide further insights into the UK's economic trajectory.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair is displaying a mildly bearish near-term bias. The price is below the latest triple simple moving average cluster around 1.3461 and the reclaimed breakout area of the former rising trend line at 1.3408. The Relative Strength Index (14) is hovering around 45, indicating soft momentum and a potential continuation of the downward trend. However, immediate resistance is located near 1.3408, where the broken upward trend-line area turns into a nearby cap.

In the broader currency landscape, the British Pound is showing strength against several major currencies, including the Australian Dollar. The heat map provides a visual representation of percentage changes in major currencies against each other, offering a comprehensive view of the currency market's dynamics. As the markets continue to navigate these complex economic and geopolitical landscapes, the GBP's performance will undoubtedly remain a focal point for investors and traders alike.