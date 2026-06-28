US Open 2026 Round 2: McIlroy, Scheffler Tee Times & Key Groupings at Shinnecock Hills! (2026)

The US Open 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting tournament, and I'm thrilled to dive into the details and offer my insights. From the tee times to the players' strategies, there's a lot to unpack here.

The Challenge of Shinnecock Hills

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York is renowned for its difficulty, and the first round certainly lived up to its reputation. Despite the absence of the strongest winds, the course proved to be a formidable test for the world's best golfers. Fog caused a two-hour delay, adding an extra layer of challenge to an already demanding layout.

Rory McIlroy's Strong Start

One of the standout performances from the opening round was Rory McIlroy's one-under 69. He finished with a bogey-bogey, but his overall score puts him in a great position to contend for his second major win of the season. McIlroy's consistency and ability to navigate the tricky conditions bode well for his chances.

Scottie Scheffler's Pursuit of History

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, despite a slightly disappointing opening round of 72, remains a strong contender. His iron play needs improvement, but Scheffler's overall game is solid. If he can turn it around, he'd be the seventh male golfer in history to complete the career Grand Slam, a truly remarkable achievement.

Friday's Tee Times

The second round promises to be just as thrilling, with some intriguing pairings. McIlroy, for instance, will tee off alongside Ryder Cup teammates Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood. This trio will be a force to be reckoned with, especially if they can feed off each other's energy.

Deeper Analysis

What makes this tournament particularly fascinating is the mental aspect. Golf is as much a mental game as it is a physical one, and the ability to adapt to changing conditions is crucial. The players who can stay focused, manage their emotions, and make smart strategic decisions will have a significant advantage.

Conclusion

As we head into the second round, the US Open 2026 is shaping up to be a thrilling contest. The course, the weather, and the players' performances will all play a part in determining the outcome. Personally, I can't wait to see how the story unfolds and who emerges as the champion. It's going to be an exciting weekend of golf!