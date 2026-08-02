US Open Golf 2023: First Round Delayed by Fog | Shinnecock Hills (2026)

The 126th U.S. Open, a prestigious golf tournament, faced an unexpected challenge right from the start. While the USGA anticipated strong winds and potential storms, it was the thick fog that halted play during the opening round. This twist of fate, which occurred at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, showcases the unpredictable nature of golf and the elements.

The Foggy Start

The early morning fog blanketed the course, reducing visibility to the point where only a handful of players had completed a single hole by 7:05 a.m. ET. This led to a 15-minute hold, with players initially waiting in place, before they were eventually called into the clubhouse.

Weather Concerns and Course Adjustments

Even before the fog, officials were bracing for a chaotic day due to the forecasted storms and high winds. The setup staff had already taken proactive measures to ensure the course remained playable, slowing down green speeds and modifying hole locations. This demonstrates the meticulous planning and adaptability required in golf tournament management.

Impact on Top Players

Prominent golfers like Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler, who were already preparing for their rounds, found themselves affected by the fog delay. This highlights how even the most experienced and skilled players are subject to the whims of nature, adding an element of unpredictability to their performances.

Deeper Analysis

The impact of weather on golf tournaments is a fascinating aspect. It showcases the delicate balance between skill and luck, where even the best-laid plans can be disrupted by natural phenomena. This incident also raises questions about the role of technology in golf. With advanced weather forecasting and course management tools, can we mitigate the impact of such events, or will nature always have the upper hand?

Conclusion

The opening round of the 126th U.S. Open serves as a reminder that golf is as much a battle against the elements as it is against fellow competitors. While the fog delay was an unexpected challenge, it adds an intriguing layer of narrative to the tournament, leaving us curious about how these top players will adapt and perform under these unique circumstances.