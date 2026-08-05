USA Men's Eagles Report Card: Rating All 29 Nations Cup Players | Rugby Analysis (2026)

Let me tell you, watching the USA Men’s Eagles in the World Rugby Nations Cup has been like witnessing a phoenix rise from the ashes of past struggles. This isn’t just another international rugby tour—it’s a glimpse into a team rediscovering its identity. The 3-0 start? That’s not just a record; it’s a statement. And if you think this is just about wins and losses, you’re missing the deeper narrative here. These players aren’t just winning games; they’re rewriting the script of American rugby.

Take Chris Hilsenbeck’s last-minute penalty against Portugal. That moment wasn’t just a clutch kick; it was a masterclass in composure under pressure. But here’s what many don’t realize: Hilsenbeck’s calmness isn’t a fluke. He’s a former German international who’s spent years honing his craft. What makes this particularly fascinating is how his experience in European leagues has translated into a leadership role for the Eagles. It’s a reminder that rugby isn’t just about physicality—it’s about mental resilience.

Now, let’s talk about the front row. Jack Iscaro’s 7.5 rating might seem modest, but consider the context. He’s the glue holding this scrum together, and in a sport where set-pieces can decide games, that’s no small feat. But here’s the kicker: Iscaro’s defense is where he truly shines. Scoring 15 tackles in 175 minutes isn’t just a stat—it’s a testament to his adaptability. In a team that’s still finding its rhythm, players like Iscaro are the unsung heroes. They’re the ones who keep the ship steady when the storm hits.

Then there’s Kapeli Pifeleti, whose hooker rating of 8 is a bit of a surprise. Sure, he had that try-line gaffe, but let’s not forget: he’s a workhorse. Beating nine defenders in 119 minutes? That’s not just skill—it’s a mindset. And when you look at the broader picture, Pifeleti’s performance hints at a shift in American rugby’s approach to the hooker position. It’s no longer just about scrummaging; it’s about being a playmaker in the chaos of the breakdown.

But here’s where things get really interesting. The backrowers—Benjamin Bonasso, Cory Daniel, Paddy Ryan—are the heartbeat of this team. Daniel’s two tries and 22 tackles in three games? That’s not just stats—it’s a blueprint for how the Eagles are building their attack. Ryan’s 21 carries and four turnovers show a team that’s learning to balance aggression with intelligence. And yet, the real story here is the depth. With players like Nafi Ma’afu coming off the bench, the Eagles aren’t just relying on stars—they’re building a culture of contribution.

Let’s not overlook the scrum-halves either. Ruben de Haas isn’t just a 8.5-rated player; he’s the engine room. His quick passing and clever decision-making are the kind of X-factor that separates good teams from great ones. And when you pair him with Luke Carty’s cool-headed kicking, you get a tandem that’s as dangerous as it is unpredictable.

And then there’s Perry Mayo, the winger who’s become a revelation. Scoring a try in his debut, running 140 metres, and beating 12 defenders? That’s not just talent—it’s a warning to opponents. Mayo’s performance raises a deeper question: How long will it take for the Eagles to become a true global threat? The answer might depend on how quickly they can replicate this blend of youth and experience.

What this really suggests is that the USA is no longer just a footnote in international rugby. They’re a team on the rise, and the Nations Cup is their proving ground. But if you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about the next few months. It’s about positioning themselves for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. The Eagles have the ingredients: a mix of seasoned professionals, emerging stars, and a coaching staff that’s clearly building something sustainable.

So, what’s next? Will this momentum carry through to the World Cup qualifiers? Will players like Hilsenbeck and Mayo become household names in the rugby world? And most importantly, can the Eagles maintain this level of performance without burning out their stars? These are the questions that make this story compelling. Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Nations Cup, it’s that the USA isn’t just playing rugby anymore—they’re redefining what it means to be a rugby nation.