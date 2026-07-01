USMNT vs Germany Lineup: Coca-Cola Send-Off Match Preview (2026)

The USMNT vs. Germany match was a spectacle of skill and strategy, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The starting lineup showcased a blend of experience and youth, with key players stepping up to the challenge. One standout performer was Christian Pulisic, whose speed and precision made him a constant threat on the wings. His ability to create chances and provide assists was instrumental in the team's success. However, it was the tactical brilliance of coach Gregg Berhalter that truly shone. He implemented a dynamic 4-3-3 formation, utilizing the strengths of each player to create a well-balanced and fluid attacking unit. The midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Yunus Musah provided a solid foundation, dominating possession and disrupting Germany's rhythm. The defensive line, led by the veteran John Brooks, showcased a disciplined and organized approach, limiting Germany's opportunities to break through. The match also highlighted the importance of set-piece expertise. The USMNT's corner kicks and free kicks were executed with precision, often catching Germany off guard and creating scoring opportunities. The crowd's energy and support played a significant role in lifting the team's spirits, creating an electric atmosphere that fueled their performance. This victory not only demonstrated the USMNT's growth and potential but also served as a send-off for a legendary player, leaving a lasting impact on the team's history. The match showcased the power of teamwork, tactical innovation, and the passion of the fans, setting a new standard for future matches.