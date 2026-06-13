USS Gerald R. Ford: The Costly Repairs of a $13 Billion Carrier (2026)

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the country's newest aircraft carrier, has returned home to Virginia after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War. This homecoming marks a critical moment for the carrier, as it faces a multitude of issues that require immediate attention and costly repairs.

One of the most pressing concerns is the ship's sewage system, which has been plagued by breakdowns and maintenance issues. The system, known as the Vacuum Collection, Holding, and Transfer (VCHT), is unique to the Ford-class aircraft carriers and uses smaller pipes and vacuum suction to flush toilets. However, the system has been failing, causing unsanitary conditions and requiring sailors' assistance to find leaks among the hundreds of toilets.

The problems with the sewage system were known to the Navy before the carrier was finished being built. The USS George HW Bush, which also used a vacuum system, sidelined the ship in 2011 due to similar issues. The Ford's hull technicians have been struggling to keep the system running, as evidenced by emails from a Freedom of Information Act request, which showed sailors finding T-shirts, clothing, and a four-foot piece of rope in the system.

The sewage system issues are not the only problems facing the USS Gerald R. Ford. The carrier also suffered a fire in the laundry room in March, which spread to the area where sailors sleep, causing damage that needs to be repaired. Additionally, the carrier received increasing media attention as its deployment wore on, especially after a March 16 fire sidelined the carrier for a time during the attacks on Iran.

Despite the challenges, the Navy has maintained that the USS Ford's systems operated within expected parameters with more than 4,000 personnel embarked. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle downplayed the sewage system issues, stating that sanitation systems on board any ship have challenges and that the team on Ford is very good at fixing them.

However, the reality is that the USS Gerald R. Ford's sewage system requires a fix that will cost the Navy a significant amount of money. The Government Accountability Office highlighted the problems in a 2020 report, including that the Ford requires an acid flush to keep its sewage systems clear, which costs $400,000 each time it's used. The flushes cannot be done while the ship is deployed, but they will happen now that the Ford is back in Norfolk.

In conclusion, the USS Gerald R. Ford's homecoming is a critical moment for the carrier, as it faces a multitude of issues that require immediate attention and costly repairs. The sewage system issues, in particular, highlight the challenges of maintaining a complex system on a large vessel. It remains to be seen how the Navy will address these issues and whether the carrier will be able to resume its operations without further setbacks.