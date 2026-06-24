Uterine Transposition: Preserving Fertility in Women with Cancer | MUHC's Canadian First (2026)

MUHC's groundbreaking uterine transposition procedure offers a glimmer of hope for women facing cancer treatment. This innovative technique, developed by Dr. Reitan Ribeiro, is a Canadian first, providing a solution to preserve fertility in women with colorectal and other pelvic cancers. By moving the uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes to the upper abdomen during surgery, the procedure safeguards these reproductive organs from the harmful effects of radiation therapy. Once treatment is complete, the organs are carefully repositioned, allowing women to retain their fertility and reduce the risk of early menopause.

The impact of this achievement extends beyond the medical realm. Brittany Fecteau, a 28-year-old patient treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, shares her powerful story. Learning about the potential loss of fertility due to radiation therapy was a devastating shock. However, the uterine transposition procedure offered her a glimmer of hope, allowing her to preserve her reproductive organs before treatment. This personal narrative highlights the profound emotional and psychological impact of such medical advancements.

Dr. Ribeiro's work has gained international recognition, with over 45 procedures performed worldwide and six natural pregnancies carried to term. His technique, developed in 2017, has been a game-changer in the field of gynecologic oncology. The procedure's success lies in its ability to preserve ovarian and uterine function, eliminating the risk of premature menopause and its associated health complications. This comprehensive approach to oncology, considering both the disease and the long-term effects of treatment, is a significant step forward.

The MUHC's achievement is a testament to the power of medical innovation and patient-centered care. By offering fertility preservation options, the institution is not only advancing women's health but also providing a sense of hope and peace of mind to patients. This Canadian first is a significant milestone, setting a new standard for oncological and gynecological surgery.

As the MUHC continues to lead in fertility preservation, it opens up a world of possibilities for women facing cancer. The ability to retain fertility and reduce the impact of treatment on hormonal health is a significant breakthrough. This achievement not only benefits the patients but also contributes to a broader understanding of the importance of considering long-term effects in cancer treatment. The MUHC's commitment to innovative, patient-centered care is a beacon of hope for women facing cancer, offering a brighter future and a chance to start or expand a family.