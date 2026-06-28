Valkyries Instant Analysis: Golden State Fights Hard, But Can't Close Out A'ja Wilson-Led Aces (2026)

It's a tough pill to swallow when you play your heart out and come up just short, and that's precisely the narrative that unfolded for the Golden State Valkyries against the formidable Las Vegas Aces this past Saturday. While the scoreboard ultimately read an 84-79 loss, this game felt like a significant step forward, a testament to the grit and determination that was perhaps missing in their previous encounter.

The Valkyries' Evolution: A Glimpse of Potential

What struck me immediately was the palpable shift in the Valkyries' approach. This wasn't the same team that was outclassed just six days prior. Personally, I think this performance showcased a team that has learned, adapted, and is now proving they can compete at the highest level. They managed to stifle the Aces' supporting cast, forcing A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young to carry an immense offensive load. This is a strategic victory in itself, demonstrating an understanding of their opponent's weaknesses and a commitment to exploiting them. It's easy to focus on the final score, but what makes this particularly fascinating is the growth evident in their ability to execute a game plan that stifled a championship-caliber team.

Gabby Williams: A Star's Resurgence

Gabby Williams had an absolute breakout game, dropping 27 points and grabbing six rebounds. This was, by all accounts, her best performance of the season, and it felt like a statement. What this really suggests is her capacity to elevate her game when it matters most. After a quieter outing previously, her aggressive offensive drive on Saturday was inspiring. It’s this kind of individual brilliance, combined with team execution, that can turn close games into wins. From my perspective, Williams is a player who can be a consistent threat, and this game proved it.

The A'ja Wilson Factor: An Unstoppable Force

Of course, you can't talk about the Aces without acknowledging A'ja Wilson. She was an absolute force, putting up a monster 28 points and 14 rebounds. Her first quarter alone was a masterclass, tying her season-high for points in a single period. What many people don't realize is the sheer mental and physical toll it takes to consistently perform at that MVP level, game after game. While the Valkyries did a commendable job of limiting her support, Wilson remains an almost unguardable presence. She single-handedly can shift the momentum, and that's a challenge every opponent faces.

Crucial Moments and What-Ifs

The game hung in the balance, and in these tight contests, it often comes down to a few critical plays. The missed free throw by Veronica Burton with a chance to tie the game late was a heartbreaker. In my opinion, these are the moments that define seasons. It's not just about the miss itself, but the pressure associated with it. The subsequent foul shots by the Aces, particularly Jackie Young's clutch performance, sealed the deal. Young's ability to hit those big shots down the stretch is what makes the Aces the defending champions they are. This raises a deeper question: how do young teams learn to close out games against seasoned champions?

Strategic Adjustments and the 'Small Ball' Gambit

Coach Natalie Nakase's decision to go 'small' with Thornton and Salaün in the frontcourt was an interesting tactical move. It seemed to pay dividends in the first half, helping to chip away at the Aces' lead. What makes this particularly fascinating is the chess match that unfolds between coaches. While it didn't ultimately lead to a win, it showed adaptability and a willingness to experiment. This is a detail that I find especially interesting – the constant adjustments and counter-adjustments that define high-level basketball.

Looking Ahead: A Promising Trajectory

While the loss stings, the Valkyries showed a level of fight and resilience that bodes well for their future. They proved they can go toe-to-toe with the league's elite. If you take a step back and think about it, this game wasn't a defeat; it was a lesson learned. The Valkyries are on an upward trajectory, and games like this, though painful in the moment, are crucial for their development. The question now is, can they build on this performance and translate it into consistent wins? I'm certainly eager to see how they respond.