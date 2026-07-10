Van der Waals Crystal: Unlocking Brain-Inspired Computing with Light (2026)

Van der Waals Crystal Mimics Neuronal Cells With Light: A Revolutionary Step Towards Neuromorphic Computing

The world of artificial intelligence is on the cusp of a revolution, and it's all thanks to a groundbreaking discovery in the field of materials science. Researchers have developed an optoelectronic synaptic device that mimics the functions of human neurons and synapses at the device scale, marking a significant advancement in brain-inspired computing.

This achievement is the brainchild of Professor Taesung Kim and his team at the School of Mechanical Engineering at Sungkyunkwan University. They have crafted a designable van der Waals (vdW) crystal through a single-step sulfurization process using mixed plasma, offering a structural solution to configure semiconductor materials for brain-inspired computing.

The research team's focus on the structural similarity between light-sensitive ion channels in biological membranes and layered vdW lattices has led to a breakthrough. By applying an argon and hydrogen sulfide (Ar + H₂S) plasma sulfurization process to bulk van der Waals rhenium selenide (ReSe₂), they transformed the upper portion of the material into a nano-crystalline ReSe₂ layer, preserving the underlying bulk single-crystalline ReSe₂ layer without damaging the interlayer interfaces.

This innovative design structurally corresponds to the light-sensitive ion channels of a neuronal cell membrane and the intracellular environment, respectively. The researchers utilized scanning probe microscopy (SPM) to resolve the pathways of S²⁻ (sulfur) ionic migration, demonstrating deterministic control over synaptic weight updates. The device exhibited key synaptic functionalities, including multi-level conductance modulation, long-term potentiation/depression (LTP/LTD), paired-pulse facilitation (PPF), and a tunable short-term to long-term memory (STM-LTM) transition.

What's truly remarkable is the device's performance. The nano-crystalline ReSe₂ device showed a 34.7% increase in retention efficiency during learning-forgetting-relearning cycles compared to bulk ReSe₂. In system-level evaluations, the device successfully performed edge detection on natural images and achieved a 96.24% classification accuracy on the CIFAR-10 image recognition task.

This development offers a materials platform for next-generation neuromorphic semiconductors and AI hardware. Professor Taesung Kim, the corresponding author of the study, emphasizes the significance of this single-step method, stating, 'By structurally resolving the random nature of ionic migration and interfacial issues inherent in conventional devices, this architecture can be applied to research on next-generation neuromorphic semiconductors and AI hardware.'

The research received financial support from various institutions, including the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), and the Semiconductor-Track Graduate School Program funded by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE). The study was a collaborative effort among researchers from Sungkyunkwan University, the Center for Quantum Nanoscience at IBS, and the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM).

This breakthrough is a testament to the power of scientific innovation and collaboration. As we continue to push the boundaries of AI and neuromorphic computing, this development paves the way for more efficient and powerful systems, bringing us closer to creating machines that can learn and adapt like the human brain.

In my opinion, this research is a game-changer. It showcases the potential of vdW materials in neuromorphic computing and opens up new avenues for exploration. The single-step process and structural similarity to biological membranes make it an exciting development that could have far-reaching implications for the future of AI and computing.