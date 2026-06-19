Vance Joseph's Bold Message to Broncos Defense: Starting from Square One in 2026 | NFL Analysis (2026)

The Denver Broncos are gearing up for another season, and with the start of OTAs, the focus is on defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's message to his players: it's a fresh start. This sentiment is a powerful reminder that, despite the team's impressive 14-win season and AFC West championship last year, the Broncos must reset and strive for improvement.

Joseph's emphasis on starting over at square one is a strategic move, especially considering the team's recent success and the heightened expectations that come with it. The Broncos have a wealth of experience from last season, having prevailed in crucial games and tied the franchise record for victories. However, this doesn't mean they can simply coast into the new season.

One of the key areas for improvement is the defense, which led the league in sacks but struggled with takeaways. The Broncos need to capitalize on their pressure on the quarterback, leading to more forced fumbles and interceptions. This is especially crucial given the challenging schedule ahead, which includes multiple games against top-tier quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Aaron Rodgers.

Another area of focus is tackling and penalties. The Broncos must improve their consistency in these areas to avoid costly mistakes. While the defense has the talent to excel, the offense also faces significant challenges, particularly against the murderer's row of opponents in the first eight weeks, including the Chiefs, NFC West teams, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Broncos' passing defense, ranked seventh, will be tested by a formidable lineup of quarterbacks. This highlights the need for a balanced approach, where the defense can capitalize on its strengths while also addressing areas of vulnerability.

In my opinion, the Broncos' ability to improve and adapt will be a fascinating narrative to follow this season. The team has the talent and experience to succeed, but it will take a collective effort and a commitment to continuous improvement. The question remains: can they build on last season's success and take another step forward in 2026?