The Unseen Casualties of Global Events: A Small Business Perspective

When we think of major international events like the FIFA World Cup, the narrative often revolves around grandeur, economic booms, and global unity. But what happens when the spotlight blinds us to the collateral damage? The story of Aquariums West in Vancouver is a poignant reminder that behind every global spectacle, there are local stories that deserve our attention.

A Hidden Cost of Global Glory

Aquariums West, a beloved fixture in Vancouver since 1980, has been forced to close its doors on FIFA World Cup game days. Why? Its location beneath BC Place Stadium makes it inaccessible during matches. Personally, I think this is a stark example of how large-scale events can inadvertently crush the very communities they claim to uplift. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it challenges the narrative that such events are universally beneficial.

From my perspective, the lack of compensation for businesses like Aquariums West is a glaring oversight. If you take a step back and think about it, these are the businesses that give a city its character. Yet, they’re often left to fend for themselves when the world comes knocking. This raises a deeper question: Who truly benefits from these events, and at whose expense?

The Illusion of Economic Prosperity

One thing that immediately stands out is the disconnect between the promised economic windfall and the reality on the ground. A recent report by Merchant Growth reveals that nearly two-thirds of B.C. businesses don’t expect a revenue boost from the World Cup. What this really suggests is that the economic benefits are unevenly distributed, often favoring large corporations and event organizers over local enterprises.

What many people don’t realize is that small businesses like Aquariums West are the backbone of local economies. They employ residents, cater to niche communities, and contribute to the city’s unique identity. When they suffer, the entire community feels the ripple effects. In my opinion, this is a systemic issue that extends beyond Vancouver—it’s a global problem.

The Human Cost of Inaccessibility

The closure of streets and public spaces around BC Place isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a disruption of daily life. Terry Fox Plaza, a public space adjacent to Aquariums West, has been fenced off, further isolating the business. A detail that I find especially interesting is how these measures, while necessary for event logistics, create a sense of exclusion for locals.

This isn’t just about lost revenue; it’s about the erosion of community. Aquariums West isn’t just a store—it’s a destination for aquatic enthusiasts, a place where people connect over shared passions. When such spaces are threatened, it’s a loss for everyone. Personally, I think this highlights the need for event organizers to prioritize inclusivity and consider the human impact of their decisions.

A Broader Trend of Neglect

What’s happening in Vancouver is part of a larger pattern. Major events like the Olympics, World Cup, and Expo often come with promises of economic growth and global prestige. However, the reality is often far more nuanced. Small businesses are frequently left to bear the brunt of disruptions, while the benefits accrue to a select few.

If you take a step back and think about it, this is a reflection of how we prioritize profit over people. The $729 million spent by federal, provincial, and municipal governments on hosting the World Cup could have been invested in supporting local businesses. Instead, businesses like Aquariums West are left pleading for support on social media.

A Call for Change

In my opinion, it’s time for a paradigm shift in how we approach global events. Organizers and governments must take proactive steps to protect small businesses, whether through compensation, alternative access routes, or promotional support. What makes this particularly fascinating is how such measures could turn these events into true catalysts for community development.

From my perspective, the story of Aquariums West is a wake-up call. It reminds us that the success of an event shouldn’t be measured by its scale or revenue, but by its ability to uplift every corner of the community it touches.

Final Thoughts

As we gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, let’s not forget the Aquariums Wests of the world. Their struggles are a reminder that global events are not just about the spectacle—they’re about the people who make our cities vibrant and unique. Personally, I think it’s time we redefine what it means to host a successful event. It’s not just about bringing the world to your city; it’s about ensuring your city thrives in the process.