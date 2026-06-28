Vanda Megyesi: Hungarian Breaststroke Star Commits to Washington State University | SwimSwam News (2026)

Let's dive into the exciting world of college swimming and the future of one talented athlete, Vanda Megyesi. This Hungarian breaststroke specialist has just made a big decision that will shape her athletic journey for the next few years.

A New Chapter Begins

Vanda Megyesi, currently residing in Győr, Hungary, has verbally committed to Washington State University, a Division I program in the Mountain West Conference. This commitment is a significant step towards her academic and athletic goals, as she aims to continue her swimming career at a competitive level.

The Road to Washington

Megyesi's journey to Washington State is marked by impressive performances. At the XVIII. GYÕR Open, she achieved three personal best times, showcasing her versatility in the pool. Her strong showing in the breaststroke events, as well as her sprinting abilities in the freestyle and butterfly, caught the attention of the Washington State coaching staff.

A Promising Future

Based on her recent performances and projected SCY time conversions, Megyesi is poised to make an immediate impact at Washington State. She would have qualified for the 'A' final in the 200-yard breaststroke and the 'B' final in the 100-yard breaststroke during the 2026 Mountain West Conference Championships. This indicates her potential to contribute to the team's success from the very beginning of her college career.

Team Dynamics

The Cougars, Washington State's swim team, had a successful season last year, finishing as runner-up in the conference championship. Megyesi's arrival will add depth to the team, especially in the breaststroke events. With the graduation of their top breaststroker, Emily Lundgren, Megyesi has an opportunity to step into a leadership role and make a significant impact on the team's performance.

A Strong Support System

Surrounding Megyesi is a talented group of future teammates, including Rebecca Welch, Tessa Aberle, Ayla Vodak, and Amy Hempenstall. This class of 2031 promises to be a competitive and cohesive unit, providing Megyesi with strong training partners and a supportive environment to thrive in.

A Personal Perspective

As an observer, I find it fascinating how these young athletes navigate their paths to college swimming. Megyesi's commitment showcases her dedication and the hard work she has put in to reach this level. It's a testament to the power of perseverance and the rewards that come with it. I'm excited to see how her story unfolds at Washington State and the impact she'll have on the team's future.

Final Thoughts

College swimming is an exciting arena where young athletes like Vanda Megyesi can shine. Her journey is a reminder of the opportunities that await those who pursue their dreams with passion and determination. I, for one, am eager to follow her progress and see the heights she'll reach in the coming years.