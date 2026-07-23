Vermont Tornado: Woodstock Devastated, Thousands Without Power (2026)

A powerful tornado ripped through Woodstock, Vermont, on Thursday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm, which touched down around 2:40 p.m., was confirmed by NBC5 meteorologists who surveyed the area and shared aerial footage with national experts. The damage was extensive, with trees sheared off and thousands of power outages reported. Henry Swenson, a dedicated New England storm chaser, provided drone footage to NBC5, offering a unique perspective on the tornado's impact. The National Weather Service will conduct a thorough survey on Friday to assess the tornado's path, strength, and wind speeds, emphasizing the importance of caution for residents as they navigate the aftermath of the storm.