Victor Mesa Jr.'s Deep Love for Lionel Messi: A Baseball Star's Idol (2026)

When I first heard about Victor Mesa Jr.’s obsession with Lionel Messi, I couldn’t help but smile. It’s not every day you see a professional baseball player so deeply enamored with a soccer legend. But as I dug deeper into Mesa’s story, I realized there’s something profoundly human and relatable here—a tale of admiration, persistence, and the power of inspiration.

The Unlikely Fan

Victor Mesa Jr., a Cuban outfielder now with the Tampa Bay Rays, isn’t your typical baseball player. While most of his peers might be obsessing over batting averages or pitching stats, Mesa’s heart beats for Messi. What makes this particularly fascinating is the sheer depth of his fandom. Three Messi tattoos? Naming his son after the soccer star? Camping outside Messi’s house in Miami just to catch a glimpse? This isn’t casual admiration—it’s a lifestyle.

Personally, I think what stands out most is the emotional connection Mesa has with Messi. When he talks about Messi’s persistence—failing repeatedly with Argentina before finally winning the World Cup—you can hear the resonance in his voice. It’s not just about soccer; it’s about seeing yourself in someone else’s struggle and triumph. Mesa’s journey from Cuba to the MLB mirrors Messi’s in a way—both had to overcome immense odds to reach the top of their respective fields.

The Power of Idolization

One thing that immediately stands out is how Mesa’s fandom goes beyond the field. It’s not just about Messi’s goals or dribbling skills; it’s about his character. Mesa admires how Messi treats people, how he cares for those around him, and how he handles failure. This raises a deeper question: What does it mean to idolize someone? Is it just about their talent, or is it about the values they embody?

From my perspective, Mesa’s obsession with Messi is a reflection of his own aspirations. Messi’s persistence in the face of criticism and failure is something Mesa clearly relates to. When he says, ‘I’m going to keep trying, trying, trying,’ it’s not just a quote—it’s a mantra. This connection between athlete and fan is what makes sports so powerful. It’s not just about the game; it’s about the lessons we take from it.

The Cultural Bridge

What many people don’t realize is how Mesa’s story bridges two worlds—baseball and soccer, Cuba and the U.S., athlete and fan. His journey from Cuba to the MLB is already remarkable, but his love for Messi adds another layer. It’s a reminder that sports transcend borders and cultures. Messi, a global icon, has fans in every corner of the world, but Mesa’s fandom feels uniquely personal.

If you take a step back and think about it, Mesa’s story is also a commentary on the global impact of sports stars. Messi isn’t just a soccer player; he’s a symbol of hope, resilience, and excellence. For Mesa, he’s a source of inspiration—a reminder that no matter how many times you fail, success is possible if you keep pushing.

The Future of Fandom

A detail that I find especially interesting is Mesa’s plan for another Messi tattoo—one to commemorate meeting his idol. It’s a bold statement, but it speaks to the enduring nature of fandom. In a world where athletes come and go, the impact they have on their fans can last a lifetime.

What this really suggests is that fandom isn’t just about the present; it’s about the legacy. Messi’s legacy isn’t just in his goals or trophies; it’s in the lives he’s touched, the people he’s inspired. Mesa’s story is a testament to that. And who knows? Maybe one day, Mesa will be the one inspiring the next generation of athletes—baseball players or soccer stars alike.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, Victor Mesa Jr.’s connection to Lionel Messi is more than just a fan’s obsession. It’s a story about the power of inspiration, the resilience of the human spirit, and the universal language of sports. Personally, I think we could all use a little more of that in our lives. Whether you’re a baseball player, a soccer fan, or just someone chasing a dream, there’s something to learn from Mesa’s unwavering admiration for Messi.

What this story really highlights is the impact one person can have on another—even if they’ve never met. And if Mesa ever does get to meet Messi, I have no doubt there’ll be another tattoo. But more importantly, there’ll be a moment of connection that transcends sports, fame, and even language. That, to me, is what makes this story so beautiful.