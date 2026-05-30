Volunteer Power: How Football Players are Making a Difference at the UNC Health Championship (2026)

Volunteers: The Unsung Heroes of the UNC Health Championship

In the world of professional sports, we often focus on the athletes and their incredible performances. However, there's a whole other side to these events that deserves recognition - the dedicated volunteers who make it all possible. This week, the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh has been powered by an incredible team of volunteers, including a group of Southeast Raleigh High School football players, who are learning valuable lessons beyond the sports field.

The Power of Volunteering

Volunteering is an often-overlooked aspect of major sporting events. These unsung heroes work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring that everything runs smoothly. From setting up leaderboards to cleaning up trash, these volunteers are the backbone of the tournament. James McCullers Jr., a volunteer and quarterback, shared his experience, highlighting the unique opportunity to observe golfers' skills and strategies up close.

Leadership and Growth

What makes this story particularly fascinating is the impact volunteering has had on the Southeast Raleigh football team. James McCullers Sr., the coach and father of James Jr., emphasized the leadership skills his players are developing. Building the leaderboards, a task that requires collaboration and coordination, has taught these young athletes about teamwork and problem-solving.

In my opinion, this is a prime example of how sports can extend beyond the field and into life skills. By thinking outside the box and exploring new interests, these athletes are gaining a broader perspective on their future. McCullers Sr.'s words about inspiring his players to consider life after football are a powerful reminder of the importance of diverse experiences.

A Positive Impact on the Community

The UNC Health Championship has not only provided an opportunity for personal growth but has also had a positive impact on the community. The proceeds from the event support various organizations, including the Grayson Murray Foundation, which promotes mental health awareness. Grayson Murray's tragic passing in 2024 has left a lasting legacy, and it's inspiring to see how his memory is being honored through this tournament.

A Deeper Connection

One thing that immediately stands out to me is the sense of family and community that the volunteers have created. McCullers Sr. mentioned the joy they find in parking cars and meeting new people, fostering a sense of connection and camaraderie. This event has brought people together, creating a supportive network and a unique bond between the volunteers and the community.

Conclusion

The UNC Health Championship is more than just a golf tournament; it's a platform for personal growth, community engagement, and a celebration of life. Through the dedication of volunteers, we see the power of sports to unite and inspire. As we reflect on the impact of this event, we realize that sometimes the real winners are those who give their time and energy to make it all happen.