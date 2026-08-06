Was 'Trending In The Right Direction': Kevin Colbert Defends Drafting Kenny Pickett (2026)

The world of sports management is a fascinating one, where decisions can shape the destiny of teams and players alike. Today, we delve into the intriguing narrative surrounding Kevin Colbert, a man who has left an indelible mark on the Pittsburgh Steelers' legacy.

The Complex Legacy of Kevin Colbert

Colbert's tenure as the Steelers' general manager is a study in contrasts. On one hand, he masterminded some of the franchise's most glorious moments, including multiple Super Bowl triumphs and a roster studded with Hall of Famers. Yet, his final years cast a shadow, leaving behind challenges that the team continues to grapple with.

One of the most contentious moves was the selection of Kenny Pickett in the 2022 draft. Despite the team's struggles, Colbert stands by this decision, a stance that raises intriguing questions about the nature of sports management and the evaluation of talent.

Kenny Pickett's Journey

Pickett's career so far has been a rollercoaster. In just five seasons, he's already represented five teams, a statistic that often spells trouble for former first-round quarterbacks. Yet, his winning record as a starter with the Steelers cannot be ignored, even if his overall performance has been underwhelming.

The circumstances surrounding Pickett's rookie year were far from ideal. Thrown into the deep end in Week 4, he had to contend with a lack of a running game, a subpar offensive line, and the challenges of learning a new system under Matt Canada. Despite these obstacles, he managed to win six out of his final eight games, setting up lofty expectations for his second season.

However, Pickett's performance in 2023 failed to meet these expectations. While he maintained a respectable 7-5 record, his play did not elevate the team, leading the Steelers to seek veteran help the following offseason.

Colbert's Defense

Colbert remains steadfast in his belief that Pickett can be a successful NFL starter. When we consider the context of Pickett's 14-10 record with the Steelers, it's easy to see why Colbert might hold this view. However, it's also important to question whether a first-round pick should merely be a 'start-and-win' option, or if they should be a player the team can win because of.

As Colbert himself acknowledges, the draft is a guessing game. Teams rely on the information they have and hope that their picks pan out. Colbert cites the example of Sam Darnold, who found success with the Minnesota Vikings in his seventh year, as a potential path for Pickett.

The Future for Pickett

Pickett's future is uncertain. Unless injuries strike, he's unlikely to get another starting opportunity. However, if he can seize the chance and impress in free agency, he might just catch the eye of another team and revive his career. It's a high-stakes game, and one that underscores the fine line between success and failure in the NFL.

A Mistake or a Misunderstanding?

In conclusion, Colbert's decision to draft Pickett has left a lasting impact on the Steelers. Whether it was a mistake or a misunderstanding of Pickett's potential, it's a reminder of the high-pressure world of sports management and the intricate dance between talent evaluation and team success. As we reflect on this narrative, we're left with a deeper appreciation for the complexities of the sports world and the stories that unfold within it.