We Sold Everything to Live on Cruise Ships Full-Time! (Our Crazy Journey) (2026)

When I think back to my initial impression of cruises, I can't help but chuckle. You see, I had this preconceived notion that cruises were a bit, well, dull. Growing up near a lake, I loved the water, but even short ferry rides made me queasy. The idea of being confined to a ship for days on end seemed like a recipe for disaster.

Fast forward to 2019, and a serendipitous offer from a friend changed my perspective forever. I boarded that Caribbean cruise with trepidation, armed with every anti-nausea remedy I could find. Little did I know, that journey would not only cure my seasickness fears but also lead me to a life I never imagined.

The Allure of the Open Sea

Stepping onto the cruise ship, I was immediately captivated by the calmness of the vast ocean surrounding me. But it was more than just the scenery; it was the structure and predictability of cruise life that appealed to my OCD tendencies. I could eat, sleep, and socialize on a consistent schedule, and it brought an unexpected sense of peace.

Love on the High Seas

As I became a seasoned cruiser, taking over 20 cruises by 2024, I never anticipated that my next big adventure would be finding love. Debb, a fellow cruiser with an even more impressive cruise resume, swept me off my feet. Her decision to sell everything and live on cruise ships full-time resonated with me. We shared a love for the freedom and exploration that this unique lifestyle offered.

A Proposal and a New Chapter

The proposal, however, had its fair share of twists. After an initial ring misstep, I designed a new one, knowing it would take time. In the interim, I booked myself onto Debb's planned cruises, solidifying our shared future. Our families, surprisingly, embraced our unconventional choice to live on cruise ships, understanding the financial benefits and the joy it brought us.

Life on TikTok and Beyond

Our TikTok journey has been an eye-opener. People are curious about our lifestyle, from our eating habits to how we navigate disagreements in a small cabin. We've learned to navigate health scares, like the hantavirus, with a level head, understanding that risks exist everywhere, not just at sea.

A Dream Come True

At 54, I find myself living a dream I never knew existed. Debb and I are excited for our upcoming adventures in Europe, Mexico, and Bermuda. Our life on the water has brought us joy, freedom, and a unique perspective on the world. It's a testament to the unexpected turns life can take and the beauty of embracing new experiences.