Wendell Sailor’s Struggle: ‘Done a Runner’ from Mental Health Facility – Full Story (2026)

Wendell Sailor, a former Australian rugby league star, has once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time for all the wrong reasons. The once-celebrated athlete, known for his explosive power on the field, is now facing a personal crisis that has left his community and fans concerned.

The story begins with an embarrassing display of erratic behavior at a charity event, where Sailor's mood swings and angry outbursts were so concerning that it prompted intervention from the football fraternity. Despite being admitted to a mental health facility, the situation took a turn when Sailor 'did a runner', leaving those who cared for him in a state of uncertainty.

This isn't the first time Sailor has battled personal demons. In March, a judge dismissed charges related to drunken rampages, citing mental health grounds. The court recognized his struggles with depression and alcohol abuse, following the death of his mother and the breakdown of his marriage. This previous incident ended with Sailor being discharged into the care of his doctor for treatment.

The rugby league community, known for its tight-knit nature, is now rallying to support Sailor. Sources reveal that he is not financially stable, and the network is stepping up to help. However, the question remains whether Sailor is ready to accept this assistance.

The case of Wendell Sailor highlights the complex relationship between sports stars and mental health. It raises a deeper question about the support systems in place for athletes, especially those who have achieved great success but struggle with personal challenges. The rugby league community's response is a testament to the power of unity, but it also underscores the importance of addressing mental health issues with empathy and understanding.

As the story unfolds, it serves as a reminder that even the most celebrated athletes are not immune to personal struggles. It is a call for society to recognize the human behind the hero and to offer support when it is needed most. The outcome of Sailor's journey remains uncertain, but it is a story that continues to captivate and concern those who follow the sport.