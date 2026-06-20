West Country Highlights: Cricket, Art, and Unique Adventures (2026)

West in Pictures: A Blend of Cricketing Triumphs and Retro Bubble Cars

The West of England and Wales has been a hub of diverse activities this week, from cricketing glory to retro car adventures and empowering lingerie shoots. Here's a curated selection of photographs that capture the essence of these unique events.

Cricketing Triumphs and Bubble Cars

Somerset County Cricket Club hosted an exhilarating IT20 Series match between England and India, culminating in the home team's victory and the presentation of the trophy to Charlie Dean. Meanwhile, in a different vein, Wynford Jones, a 78-year-old enthusiast, is gearing up for a unique journey. He plans to drive his KR200 Messerschmitt, or bubble car, from Taunton to Land's End and back, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Bristol Microcar Club Rally. This retro mode of transport, which originated post-World War II, symbolizes the era's resourcefulness and innovation.

Bristol's Iconic Spire and Street Art

In Bristol, the Rev Dr Brutus Green, the new vicar of St Mary Redcliffe, is set to climb the church's iconic 274-foot spire for charity. This feat of endurance highlights the church's historical significance as the second-tallest structure in Bristol and the sixth-tallest parish church in the country. Meanwhile, local artists Inkie, Jody, and Cheo have transformed a heritage railway carriage with 1980s-inspired street art. The carriage, on display at Bitton Station, serves as a vibrant backdrop for an upcoming short film, showcasing the fusion of art and transportation.

Royal Visit and Musical Auction

King Charles, in his capacity as Captain General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, visited Larkhill Barracks in Salisbury to meet the newly-formed King's Gurkha Artillery unit. He donned the uniform of Field Marshal of the British Army and received a traditional Nepalese Mala Garland. In a separate development, a guitar once used by the spoof rock band Spinal Tap at the 2007 Wembley Live Earth concert is up for auction in Corsham, expected to fetch up to £12,000. The guitar's unique features, including a working thermometer and a snow globe containing a figurine of former US Vice President Al Gore, add to its allure.

Natural Wonders and Community Efforts

Stourhead in Wiltshire has collaborated with artist Luke Adam Hawker on the 'Drawn to Trees' trail and 'Tree Zodiac' exhibition, encouraging visitors to immerse themselves in the natural environment. The exhibition runs until November, providing an opportunity to appreciate the intricate relationship between art and nature. In a different vein, campaigners in Stroud District Council have secured funding to repair Stratford Park Lido, ensuring its reopening this summer. This community-driven effort highlights the importance of preserving local amenities and promoting well-being.

Wildlife and Lingerie Photoshoots

Three maned wolves, native to South America, have made their home at Longleat, marking a first for the estate. The wolves, named Fleur, Arabella, and Luna, have been living at the park for six months while their new habitat was prepared. Their diet, consisting of vegetables, insects, fish, and meat, reflects their natural instincts. Meanwhile, the Taunton Breast Friends, a group of women who have undergone mastectomy or breast surgery, gathered for a lingerie photoshoot in Minehead. Their goal is to empower and support one another, showcasing the strength and beauty of the human spirit.

Capturing Nature's Beauty

Local photographer Paul Hurford captured the enchanting sight of barn owls feeding their young on the Somerset Levels. In a rare moment of calm weather, Salisbury residents were treated to a picturesque view of the Elizabeth Gardens, as captured by Weather Watcher Amanda Norfolk. The week's weather also produced a stunning photograph of a rainbow over Lydbrook, taken by a weather watcher, and a delightful image of a kitten enjoying the sunshine in St Briavels, in the Forest of Dean.

These diverse events and activities showcase the rich tapestry of life in the West, blending sports, history, art, nature, and community initiatives. From cricketing triumphs to retro car adventures and empowering lingerie shoots, the region continues to offer a unique blend of experiences that captivate and inspire.