Western Mass. Town Considers Taxing Closed College Campus (2026)

In the quaint town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, a quiet storm is brewing over the potential taxation of a once-bustling college campus. The story, as reported by Juliet Schulman-Hall, delves into the complexities of local governance and the impact of educational institutions on their surrounding communities. The campus in question, belonging to Bard College at Simon's Rock, has been a beacon of learning until its sudden closure in May 2025 due to declining enrollment. Now, the town is considering taxing the property, a move that could significantly alter the landscape of the area.

What makes this scenario particularly intriguing is the historical tax-exempt status of the college. As an educational nonprofit, the campus has been shielded from property taxes, allowing it to flourish and contribute to the town's economy. However, with the college's closure, the town is now reevaluating its approach. The property, valued at a staggering $63 million, is now up for grabs, and the town is considering its options. The question arises: should the town continue to support the college's legacy or move forward with a new vision for the land?

From my perspective, this situation raises a deeper question about the relationship between educational institutions and their host communities. As an expert in educational governance, I find it fascinating how the closure of a college can spark such intense debate. The town's decision to consider taxation is not merely a financial move but a symbolic gesture with far-reaching implications. It reflects a shift in priorities and a reevaluation of the role of education in the community.

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential impact on the local economy. The campus has been a significant employer and a draw for visitors, and its closure has left a void. Taxing the property could incentivize a swift sale, potentially attracting new development and revitalizing the area. However, it also raises concerns about the preservation of the college's legacy and the future of education in the region. What many people don't realize is that the closure of the college is not just a local issue but a reflection of broader trends in higher education.

In my opinion, this story serves as a microcosm of the challenges facing higher education today. The decline in enrollment, the rise of online learning, and the changing demographics of student populations are all factors that have contributed to the closure of many institutions. As a commentator on educational trends, I find it crucial to analyze these events in the context of a larger narrative. The closure of Bard College at Simon's Rock is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a systemic issue.

If you take a step back and think about it, the closure of this college is a wake-up call for the entire education sector. It prompts us to question the sustainability of traditional higher education models and the need for innovation and adaptation. The town's decision to consider taxation is, in a way, a reflection of this broader struggle. It is a recognition that the status quo is no longer sufficient and that change is inevitable.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the town's proactive approach to zoning. By passing a proposal to add multi-unit housing, assisted living residences, and professional offices, the town is not just preparing for the future but actively shaping it. This move demonstrates a forward-thinking mindset and a commitment to the community's well-being. It is a testament to the town's ability to adapt and evolve, even in the face of adversity.

What this really suggests is that the closure of Bard College at Simon's Rock is not just a local tragedy but a catalyst for transformation. It is an opportunity for the town to reinvent itself and for the education sector to reevaluate its priorities. The town's decision to consider taxation is a pivotal moment, one that could shape the future of education and community development in the region.

In conclusion, the story of Great Barrington and Bard College at Simon's Rock is a compelling narrative of change and adaptation. It highlights the complexities of local governance and the impact of educational institutions on their communities. As an expert commentator, I find it essential to analyze these events in the context of broader trends and to offer insights that can inform the future of education and community development. The town's decision to consider taxation is a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness of these issues and the need for innovative solutions.