Westminster Waves: London's New Student Radio Station Launching June 1st! (2026)

Westminster Waves, a new community radio station, is set to launch on June 1st, aiming to become a city-wide service for students across London's diverse higher education landscape. This initiative, powered by the University of Westminster, is more than just a student radio station; it's a platform to amplify the voices of students and celebrate the vibrant student life in the capital. The station's reach extends beyond the confines of a single university, offering a shared space for students from various colleges and institutions to connect, share experiences, and engage with a wide range of topics. From housing and transport to nightlife, careers, culture, music, wellbeing, politics, and entrepreneurship, Westminster Waves aims to cover it all, providing a comprehensive and engaging experience for its audience.

What makes Westminster Waves particularly exciting is its commitment to empowering students through practical, hands-on experience in broadcasting, journalism, podcasting, audio production, and media content creation. This is not just about listening; it's about creating, producing, and sharing content that resonates with the student community. The station's programming will include specialist music shows, thought-provoking discussions, news and current affairs, arts and culture, multilingual content, live event broadcasts, and collaborations with student communities and organizations across London. By doing so, Westminster Waves aims to foster a sense of community and belonging among students, providing them with a platform to express their ideas, concerns, and aspirations.

Jason Rosam, the Station Manager, emphasizes the station's mission to create a shared voice for students across the city. He believes that Westminster Waves will not only celebrate the creativity, diversity, and energy of student life but also offer students opportunities to develop broadcasting and media skills in a professional environment. This is a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and the media industry, providing students with valuable experience and skills that can enhance their employability and open doors to exciting career opportunities.

The launch of Westminster Waves is accompanied by an exciting development in the University of Westminster's professional audio and podcast training. A two-day CPD-accredited Introduction to Podcasting short course will be offered, covering editorial planning, recording, editing, storytelling, pitching, interview techniques, scripting, publishing, and marketing. Led by media professionals, including Simon Woolcott, a former Gaydar Radio presenter and podcast producer, alongside University of Westminster audio specialists, this course will equip students with the necessary skills to create compelling audio content.

Westminster Waves is more than just a radio station; it's a catalyst for student engagement, community building, and professional development. By providing a platform for students to express themselves, share their stories, and connect with others, Westminster Waves has the potential to become a powerful force in shaping the student experience in London. As the station launches, it invites students from across the city to tune in, contribute, and be a part of this exciting new venture. The future of student media is here, and Westminster Waves is leading the way.