What does the future hold for buses in Glasgow? (2026)

The future of Glasgow's buses is a topic that has sparked intense debate and discussion among residents, campaigners, and transport experts alike. While some advocate for a return to public ownership, others are hesitant about the potential costs and implications. But what does this mean for the city's most commonly used mode of public transport? And what does it imply for the future of Glasgow's urban mobility?

One thing that immediately stands out is the need for a comprehensive overhaul. The current network is fragmented, with a lack of coordination and affordability issues. This has led to a decline in passenger numbers, with only 39% of adults in the SPT area using a local bus at least once a month in 2023. This is a stark contrast to 2007/08, when nearly half of adults used a local bus at least once a month.

In my opinion, this decline is a result of companies cutting routes and service levels, and increasing prices. It's a vicious cycle that needs to be broken. Public ownership could potentially reduce congestion and ensure that all parts of Glasgow are catered for, rather than just the city centre. However, this raises a deeper question: what does it mean for the future of private bus operators in Scotland?

From my perspective, the current situation is a missed opportunity. Glasgow has the potential to become a leader in sustainable urban mobility, but the current network is holding it back. The Avenues project, for example, is a step in the right direction, but it needs to be accompanied by public transport measures to be truly effective. One thing that many people don't realize is that the current network is not only inefficient but also costly for both the city and its residents.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a radical overhaul to be several years away. The Transport Scotland Act 2019 granted local authorities powers to run their own bus services, but the process of securing external support and testing franchising against other options will last until 2028. This raises a question: what can be done in the meantime to improve the current network and address the needs of residents?

Personally, I think that the current network needs to be improved in the short term, while the long-term plan for public ownership is developed. This could involve introducing new routes and services, as well as investing in infrastructure to reduce congestion. In the meantime, the city could also explore partnerships with private operators to improve the reliability and affordability of services. This would allow the city to take a more joined-up approach to public services, and ensure that residents have a say in the future of their transport network.

In conclusion, the future of Glasgow's buses is a complex and multifaceted issue. While the potential for a radical overhaul is exciting, it also raises important questions about the role of private operators and the need for a joined-up approach to public services. As a city, Glasgow has the potential to become a leader in sustainable urban mobility, but it will take a concerted effort from all stakeholders to make this a reality.