Where Does Utah Finish in the Big 12 According to Phil Steele? (2026)

Let's dive into the world of college football predictions and the intriguing story of the Utah Utes in the Big 12. With the fall camp season fast approaching, it's time to analyze Phil Steele's latest preview and his projections for the Utes.

The Big 12 Preview

College football, a sport that thrives on unpredictability, has once again caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. Phil Steele, a renowned expert in the field, has released his annual preview, offering insights into the upcoming season. Last year, Steele's predictions for the Utes in the Big 12 were quite bold, ranking them tied for first place. While they didn't quite reach that pinnacle, finishing third in the conference with an impressive 11-2 record, his rankings for other teams were a bit off the mark.

This year, Steele is back with a new set of predictions, and the Red Raiders of Texas Tech are his favorites to retain the Big 12 title. Despite the departure of their star quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, the Red Raiders have bolstered their roster with a strong transfer portal class and are loaded with talent. Steele's All-Big 12 preseason first team features eight Red Raider players, a testament to their depth and potential.

The Utes' Fascinating Journey

As for the Utes, they find themselves in a unique position heading into the new season. The departure of longtime coach Kyle Whittingham, who has now joined Michigan, has left a void, but it also presents an opportunity for Morgan Scalley to step into the spotlight. Scalley, who has been waiting for his chance, now leads a talented team that is eager to make its mark.

One of the key strengths of the Utes is their quarterback room, which Steele rates as the best in the Big 12. Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin return, providing stability and experience. Running back Wayshawn Pakrer adds to the offensive firepower, and the Utes have also bolstered their wide receiver corps through the transfer portal, bringing in Braden Pegan and Kyri Shoels.

However, the biggest question mark surrounds the offensive line. With all five starters from last season moving on, the Utes have turned to the transfer portal and their own program for reinforcements. Five-star freshman Kelvin Obot and Montana State transfer Cedric Jefferson are newcomers, but the real test will be whether the returning players, like Alex Harrison, Keith Olson, and Zereoue Williams, can gel and form a cohesive unit.

On the defensive side, the Utes will rely on a revamped line featuring new full-time starters. Familiar faces like defensive ends Kash Dillon and Lance Holtzclaw and defensive tackle Karson Kafusi will anchor the defense. The linebacker unit, led by Johnathan Hall and Trey Reynolds, should provide solid support, and the safety position could be a strength with Rabbit Evans and Jackson Bennee.

Cornerback is an intriguing position battle, with the Utes losing starting nickel Smith Snowden and outside corner Blake Cotton. Elijah Davis returns as a starter, and Rock Caldwell has moved from safety to nickel. The competition for the other outside cornerback spot will be between Akron transfer Elijah Reed and USF transfer James Chenault.

Managing Expectations and Line of Scrimmage

Steele believes that the Utes' schedule is manageable, with key matchups against BYU and Houston at home and a miss against Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Arizona State. However, he emphasizes that the line of scrimmage will be the determining factor in their playoff contention. Can the Utes' offensive and defensive lines hold their own and pave the way for success?

In my opinion, the Utes have the potential to surprise many this season. With a talented roster and a new head coach, they could be a dark horse in the Big 12. The key will be how quickly they adapt to the changes and whether they can find consistency along the line of scrimmage. It's an exciting time for Utah football, and I, for one, am eager to see how they perform on the gridiron.