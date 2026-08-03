Who are the early favorites for WWE's Money in the Bank? (2026)

The WWE's Money in the Bank event has undergone a significant shift this year, with its date pushed back to October, a move that has sparked curiosity and speculation among fans. Traditionally a summer staple, the event's relocation to the fall raises intriguing questions about the WWE's strategy and the potential impact on the wrestling landscape.

The Contenders

On the men's side, the field is diverse and exciting. We have rising stars like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who are poised for a breakout moment. Mid-card champions like Penta and Trick Williams are also in the mix, with the potential to make a leap to the top. And let's not forget the established main eventers like GUNTHER and Sami Zayn, who always remain strong contenders.

The women's division presents a similar scenario. Established names like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are perennial threats, but the up-and-coming talent is equally impressive. Sol Ruca and Maxxine Dupri are names to watch, as they could be the surprise packages of the tournament.

A Unique Dynamic

What makes this year's Money in the Bank particularly fascinating is the lack of an obvious favorite. In my opinion, this creates an exciting dynamic, as it opens up the field and allows for a fresh narrative. On the men's side, I'd personally put my money on Trick Willy. His potential impact on the briefcase and its merchandise sales is an intriguing prospect. As for the women's division, I'd love to see a surprise contender like Ruca or Roxanne Perez get a shot at the title and make a name for themselves.

Broader Implications

The WWE's decision to move Money in the Bank to the fall also has broader implications. It shortens the wait time for WrestleMania season and potentially reduces the time between contract wins and cash-ins. This could lead to a more dynamic and fast-paced wrestling calendar, keeping fans engaged and eager for the next big event.

A Thoughtful Conclusion

As we anticipate the upcoming Money in the Bank event, it's clear that the WWE is taking a strategic approach to its calendar. The shift in dates and the diverse range of contenders create an exciting and unpredictable narrative. It will be fascinating to see how these decisions shape the wrestling landscape and the careers of these talented wrestlers. So, Cagesiders, who do you think will emerge victorious? The stage is set for an unforgettable tournament.