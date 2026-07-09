Who Earned Signature Event Starts at Travelers Championship? Aon Swing 5 Recap (2026)

The Travelers Championship, a prestigious event on the PGA TOUR, witnessed an intriguing battle for signature event starts, with the Aon Swing 5 taking center stage. Among the contenders, Jackson Suber and Bud Cauley emerged as key players, each with their own unique journey and strategies. Suber, a rising star, showcased his prowess with an impressive 151-yard approach, setting up a birdie on the 10th hole at the RBC Canadian Open. This performance propelled him into the spotlight, but his momentum faced challenges on Sunday, as he navigated a mix of birdies and bogeys. Cauley, on the other hand, made a late surge, claiming his first PGA TOUR title in 239 starts. His three birdies in a four-hole stretch and a final-round 65 performance left little doubt about his victory, finishing two shots ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick. The Aon Swing 5, a critical component of the tournament, determined the top five FedExCup points earners from the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Charles Schwab Challenge, and RBC Canadian Open. Eric Cole secured the top spot, while Brandt Snedeker, Suber, and Mac Meissner followed closely behind. However, the drama unfolded on the final hole, where Jackson Suber and Jimmy Stanger found themselves in a tense battle for the fifth and final spot. Suber's approach set up a birdie, but consecutive bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes prevented him from challenging Cauley's lead. Stanger, despite finding the fairway on the last hole, faced a challenging approach shot that led to a bogey, ultimately dropping him to sixth place. Mark Hubbard, a runner-up in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, seized the fifth spot, showcasing the unpredictability and excitement of the Aon Swing 5. Suber's performance, while not as strong on Sunday, secured his place in the U.S. Open, Travelers Championship, and British Open, a remarkable achievement for a player with conditional status. The Travelers Championship, with its Aon Swing 5, not only determines the top players but also showcases the resilience and determination of golfers like Suber and Cauley, who strive for success in a highly competitive environment. This event serves as a testament to the skill and perseverance required in professional golf, leaving a lasting impression on fans and players alike.
Who Earned Signature Event Starts at Travelers Championship? Aon Swing 5 Recap (2026)
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