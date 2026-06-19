Why Advisors and Record Keepers Should Partner for Better 401(k) Participant Outcomes (2026)

The 401(k) industry is at a crossroads, with advisors and record keepers facing a dilemma: how to collaborate effectively while maintaining their respective strengths and revenue streams. Fred Barstein, founder and CEO of The Retirement Adviser University, argues that a partnership between advisors and record keepers is the key to better outcomes for participants. This is particularly evident in the recent Cerulli end-user study, which highlights the benefits of personalized advice and a human touch. Participants value a relationship with an advisor who can provide education, personalized advice, and act as a fiduciary. However, advisors and record keepers have different strengths and weaknesses. Record keepers excel in technology, tools, and direct access to participants, while advisors have a human touch and can act as fiduciaries. The ideal solution, according to Barstein, is a new breed of financial coaches who are not selling anything but are connected to participants through data and technology. These coaches can direct participants on what issues to focus on and implement advice more efficiently through tech and artificial intelligence. This model not only becomes the breeding ground for the next generation of advisors but also uncovers hidden assets. The DC industry is facing a $1 trillion outflow annually, and advisors are running out of prospects. The workplace is a prime place to find additional clients, and advisors with a higher minimum are more likely to partner with record keepers who can serve all sizes of accounts. There are four advisory firm business models and three provider business models. The ideal partnership involves splitting duties and revenue, leveraging the strengths of both parties, and providing better outcomes for participants. This is why over 90% of plans above the micro and below the institutional markets work with an advisor, according to Fidelity Investment research. Barstein concludes that advisors and record keepers should partner to serve participants effectively and improve the overall 401(k) industry.