Why Are Young Adults Ordering Takeaways? The Shocking Truth! (2026)

The recent study by Public Health Wales (PHW) has revealed a concerning trend among young adults in Wales: over a quarter of those aged 16 to 29 consume takeaways at least twice a week. This finding is particularly alarming as it indicates a diet high in foods associated with an increased risk of obesity. Dr. Catherine Sharp from PHW emphasizes the need for easier access to healthier food choices, citing the convenience of phone-based food ordering as a contributing factor. The study, known as the Time to Talk survey, also highlights the influence of delivery companies, who often use deals and discounts to entice young adults. The survey's findings are supported by personal accounts from individuals like Joe, Jess, Carl, Nancy, Tom, Izzy, and Ben, who share their experiences with takeaway consumption. The study's implications extend beyond individual health, as Dr. Eleanor Barnett, a food historian, suggests that the rise of takeaways is linked to changing workplace culture and the ease of ordering food on-demand. The cost of living crisis is also playing a role, as people perceive the cost of takeaways as comparable to the cost of individual ingredients. This perspective shift raises concerns about the long-term health consequences of young adults' dietary choices, as they may not fully understand the impact of their food decisions. The study's findings underscore the importance of educating young adults about portion sizes and the potential health risks associated with frequent takeaway consumption. By addressing these issues, we can work towards promoting healthier dietary habits among this vulnerable demographic.

Why Are Young Adults Ordering Takeaways? The Shocking Truth! (2026)
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